Mickey Arthur set to join Pakistan cricket team on a permanent basis from 2023 World Cup - Reports

Mickey Arthur, who initially joined the Pakistan cricket team as a consultant, will reportedly join the Men in Green on a permanent basis from the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The 54-year-old recently expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the consultancy role, which also allowed him to work with Derbyshire County Club as head coach.

Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, Arthur said:

"There would be some sort of consultancy role. It won’t be done on Zoom. I’ll get a support staff in for them and have that support staff report in to me. As soon as county season is finished, I will join up for the World Cup and tour of Australia later this year on a permanent basis."

Arthur further explained the role of PCB chief Najam Sethi in rejoining the Pakistan cricket team.

"I worked very well with Najam Sethi when I was in Pakistan. He was the chairman of the board when I started. We had a bit of luck and won the Champions Trophy and our bond sort of grew from there.

"So, when he became chairman again, he wanted me to come and help him, but I said I wasn’t prepared to leave County cricket as this is where I am at my happiest."

Arthur previously worked as head coach of Pakistan from 2016-19. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 during his tenure.

“They’ve grown into men with egos now!” – Mickey Arthur on challenges of working with Pakistan

Mickey Arthur recently expressed his excitement to work with the likes of captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan once again. The veteran feels it will be a stiff challenge to work with the players this time around.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, he said:

"I kept in touch with all those players anyway. I've seen them grow up in front of me. The challenge is when I had them they were young boys," he added, before joking: "They've grown into men with egos now!"

He continued:

"Managing them is going to be important, but I've got great relationships with all of them. I just can't wait to put that all together.”

The South Africa-born coach is likely to travel to Lahore for an official visit with the players next month.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam & Co. will be in action against New Zealand in a five-match T20I and ODI series, starting April 14.

