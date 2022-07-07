"Deserved it more than anybody" - Twitterati ecstatic after Arshdeep Singh makes his India debut in 1st T20I vs ENG

Young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is all set to make his T20I debut as India lock horns with England in the first of three T20Is on Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Skipper Rohit Sharma handed him his cap ahead of the toss.

Arshdeep had an incredible IPL 2022 season, picking up 10 wickets at a sensational economy rate of 7.70. He was particularly brilliant in the death overs, acing the maximum number of yorkers in the tournament.

He was immediately rewarded with a national call-up for the T20Is against South Africa. However, the 23-year-old had to wait long for his opportunity. He warmed the benches against the Proteas and the subsequent two-match T20I series against Ireland.

Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45

Arshdeep finally got his due in the first T20I against England and will look to make the most of the opportunity with Avesh Khan and Umran Malik waiting in the wings.

Fans were extremely delighted to see Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI after being on the sidelines for a long period.

Here are some of the reactions:

Can't think of anyone more deserving of this. He's earned it in his own, unassuming manner. Go well good lad! May this be the first of many more games to come at this level! Arshdeep Singh is a capped Indian player. That feels so good!Can't think of anyone more deserving of this. He's earned it in his own, unassuming manner. Go well good lad! May this be the first of many more games to come at this level! #ENGvIND Arshdeep Singh is a capped Indian player. That feels so good!Can't think of anyone more deserving of this. He's earned it in his own, unassuming manner. Go well good lad! May this be the first of many more games to come at this level! #ENGvIND

Prasanna Ganesh Thunga @_monkinthecity_ Congratulations to Arshdeep Singh on his International debut. Way to go.. Congratulations to Arshdeep Singh on his International debut. Way to go.. https://t.co/YP14qhzTTD

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Nice. Arshdeep Singh making debut, couple of big wickets to go with it, should be good. Nice. Arshdeep Singh making debut, couple of big wickets to go with it, should be good.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 #T20I @arshdeepsinghh Arshdeep Singh gets his maiden game for India. Can he make the transition from IPL to International cricket? #IndvsEng Arshdeep Singh gets his maiden game for India. Can he make the transition from IPL to International cricket? #IndvsEng #T20I @arshdeepsinghh

#ENGvIND A well deserved India debut, finally, for Arshdeep Singh. GOOD test for him from the word go. You can see a lot of runs in that England lineup. That brilliant economy rate reputation he boasted in the IPL will be challenged. A well deserved India debut, finally, for Arshdeep Singh. GOOD test for him from the word go. You can see a lot of runs in that England lineup. That brilliant economy rate reputation he boasted in the IPL will be challenged. #ENGvIND

#ENGvIND @arshdeepsinghh So happy to see #ArshdeepSingh making a debut! He is the most deserving bowler Adnd a great talent to look forward to! So happy to see #ArshdeepSingh making a debut! He is the most deserving bowler Adnd a great talent to look forward to! #ENGvIND @arshdeepsinghh

Saikrishna సాయికృష్ణ @Sai__Krishna__ Avesh Khan and Umran Malik were played against minnows. Arshdeep Singh got a chance against a strong team. Avesh Khan and Umran Malik were played against minnows. Arshdeep Singh got a chance against a strong team.

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Arshdeep Singh playing a T20I, finally.

Deserved it more than anybody.



Our successor to Bhuvneshwar.

But it's coming against scary England Arshdeep Singh playing a T20I, finally.Deserved it more than anybody.Our successor to Bhuvneshwar.But it's coming against scary England

He is just 23 but has already played 49 T20s (IPL + Syed Mushtaq Ali). He is just 23 but has already played 49 T20s (IPL + Syed Mushtaq Ali). #arshdeepsingh is a welcome addition and will add lot of variety, and lend control, to this Indian seam attack. #LeftisAlwaysRight #ENGvIND He is just 23 but has already played 49 T20s (IPL + Syed Mushtaq Ali). #arshdeepsingh is a welcome addition and will add lot of variety, and lend control, to this Indian seam attack. #LeftisAlwaysRight

"Arshdeep Singh has executed better than anyone" - Daniel Vettori backs youngster to be on India's T20 World Cup squad

Daniel Vettori believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will walk into India's T20 World Cup squad scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Vettori has highlighted Arshdeep's effectiveness in the death overs, which the former Kiwi cricketer believes will come in handy in Australian conditions.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo in June, he said:

"I think Arshdeep is all about that backend and the fact that he has executed for a number of seasons in the IPL. Just for that speciality role that if we need to bring in someone at the death because death bowling is crucial in Australia as the wickets are good. You need to execute well to be successful and he has executed better than anyone."

Arshdeep will hope to impress with the ball and stake a claim for a place in the World Cup squad.

