"Deserved it more than anybody" - Twitterati ecstatic after Arshdeep Singh makes his India debut in 1st T20I vs ENG

Young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is all set to make his T20I debut as India lock horns with England in the first of three T20Is on Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Skipper Rohit Sharma handed him his cap ahead of the toss.
Arshdeep had an incredible IPL 2022 season, picking up 10 wickets at a sensational economy rate of 7.70. He was particularly brilliant in the death overs, acing the maximum number of yorkers in the tournament.
He was immediately rewarded with a national call-up for the T20Is against South Africa. However, the 23-year-old had to wait long for his opportunity. He warmed the benches against the Proteas and the subsequent two-match T20I series against Ireland.
Arshdeep finally got his due in the first T20I against England and will look to make the most of the opportunity with Avesh Khan and Umran Malik waiting in the wings.
Fans were extremely delighted to see Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI after being on the sidelines for a long period.
Here are some of the reactions:
"Arshdeep Singh has executed better than anyone" - Daniel Vettori backs youngster to be on India's T20 World Cup squad
Daniel Vettori believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will walk into India's T20 World Cup squad scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.
Vettori has highlighted Arshdeep's effectiveness in the death overs, which the former Kiwi cricketer believes will come in handy in Australian conditions.
Speaking on ESPNCricinfo in June, he said:
"I think Arshdeep is all about that backend and the fact that he has executed for a number of seasons in the IPL. Just for that speciality role that if we need to bring in someone at the death because death bowling is crucial in Australia as the wickets are good. You need to execute well to be successful and he has executed better than anyone."
Arshdeep will hope to impress with the ball and stake a claim for a place in the World Cup squad.