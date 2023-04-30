"Desperate to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup" - Trent Boult

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult recently expressed his wish to play in the 2023 World Cup later in the year despite ending his national contract last year.

Boult opted against a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in August 2022 with the intention of spending more time with his family and making himself available to participate in more T20 leagues.

As a result, the NZC released Trent Boult from its list of central contracted players for the 2022-23 season. The left-arm quick featured in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year but has not played for the Black Caps since their semi-final exit against Pakistan.

Trent Boult is just one match shy of playing 100 One-Day Internationals for his country. He was a part of New Zealand's 2015 and 2019 World Cup campaigns, accounting for 39 scalps in both the editions at an average of 21.79.

Boult finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup along with Australia's Mitchell Starc. Boult claimed 22 wickets in nine games at 16.86 whereas Starc took just eight matches to pick those scalps.

While speaking on his desire to play his third 50-over World Cup for the Black Caps in India later this year, Trent Boult was quoted as saying by Sportstar:

"Of course, (I am) desperate to play in the ODI World Cup – it is one of the biggest events in the calendar."

Boult, who is currently with the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2023 in India, said he aims to focus on the IPL but the World Cup is certainly on his mind.

He added:

"Currently, my sole focus is on the IPL here at the moment and if things work out (well) I am 100 per cent I want to be there (in the World Cup)".

NZC selector Gavin Larsen mentioned a couple of months ago that the door was open for the experienced Trent Boult regarding his World Cup participation.

Larsen also said that New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was in touch with the speedster on a regular basis. Speaking to SENZ Mornings in February about the possibility of Boult's chances at the 2023 World Cup, Larsen said then:

"The door is very much open, Gary (Stead) and Trent talk on a regular basis. We all know Boulty's pedigree, his experience, and just what a great match-winner he is and has been over the years for us.

He further mentioned:

"We want him to be involved, we'd love for him to be involved; we understand entirely his situation, so we will keep working with him. We've got a World Cup at the end of the year, and I've got my fingers crossed that if the stars align, we'll have a certain Trent Boult opening the bowling for us."

Boult has picked up 187 wickets in 99 ODIs at 23.97 with the best figures being 7/34 against the West Indies in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes