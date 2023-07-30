"Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity" - Venkatesh Prasad slams India for ordinary show in ODIs and T20Is

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has slammed the Indian team for their ordinary show in ODI and T20I cricket over the last year. He highlighted how the Indian team's approach has been questionable at times in the white-ball formats.

India have not reached the finals of a white-ball tournament since the 2018 Asia Cup. They lost in the semifinals of World Cup 2019 and T20 World Cup 2022, whereas in the Asia Cup last year, they were eliminated in the Super 4s. Even in T20 World Cup 2021, India failed to make it past the Super 12s.

After India suffered a defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the second ODI yesterday in Barbados, Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and wrote:

"Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time."

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time.

It is pertinent to note that West Indies have been one of the weakest ODI teams in 2023. They failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup this year after losing to Scotland, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Still, they managed a six-wicket win last night at the Kensington Oval.

"Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be" - Venkatesh Prasad not happy India's performance

Venkatesh Prasad further highlighted how the Indian team has lost ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia since the start of 2022. He felt that India's approach is not the same as world champion teams like England and Australia.

"Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad tweeted.

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now.

Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups.

Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be. Cont

India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series defeat against West Indies when the two teams square off on Tuesday in Trinidad.

Poll : Will India win the series against West Indies? Yes No 0 votes