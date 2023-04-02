Create

“Determined & Unconquerable!” - 2011 World Cup heroes and fans combine to celebrate 12 years of epic triumph

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 02, 2023 13:42 IST
2011 ODI World Cup win
India lifted the ODI World Cup 12 years ago. (Pics: BCCI & Twitter)

On this day (April 2) in 2011, Team India lifted the ODI World Cup for only the second time, defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Lankans batted first in the summit clash and posted a competitive 274/6 on the board. Mahela Jayawardene led the way with a brilliant 103* off 88 balls, while skipper Kumar Sangakkara contributed 48.

In the chase, India lost Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) cheaply to Lasith Malinga. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and a young Virat Kohli (35 off 49) added a crucial 83 runs for the third wicket to lift the Men in Blue.

Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni (91* off 79), who promoted himself, then featured in a defining 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gambhir missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was bowled by Thisara Perera, attempting a wild slog. However, MSD guided India to victory in the company of Yuvraj Singh (21*), famously finishing off the match with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara.

A number of players who featured in the 2011 World Cup final took to Twitter to relive their emotions on the 12th anniversary of the famous win. Here are some reactions shared on social media from the special 2011 batch:

12 years ago India 🇮🇳 lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life!Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate? ☺️ https://t.co/AeZjMcpo9P
Determined & Unconquerable! #Throwback to this historic #WorldCup victory with this epic team 12 years back! 🇮🇳 🏆#WorldCup2011 #Throwback #12Years https://t.co/ScwbfivP2z
April 2 12 years ago , the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives, what we played for bore fruit. #WorldCup winners - Team India. https://t.co/pWY2pww0XO
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #WC2011 https://t.co/knA97ZKkm5
It was 12 years ago today, we lifted the World Cup and etched our names in cricketing history! Marking a proud moment for the nation 🏆🇮🇳#Worldcup2011 #Throwback https://t.co/nbNyz1eHZO
जब ख़्वाब असलियत बन गये 🏆 2nd April 2011 बहुत खास दिन❤️🇮🇳🏏🏆#grateful https://t.co/58pCEYo9Gb
On This Day 2nd April, we won #WorldCup2011 proud to be part of team & honored for Contribution for my Country.It was win for each & every Indian around the 🌎#memories #Cricket #TeamIndia @BCCI https://t.co/Msuc486F5f

Apart from Indian cricketers who featured in the 2011 World Cup, some former players and fans also joined in the celebrations. Take a look:

12 years ago…what a memorable night! Can #TeamIndia do it again in 2023 ? - @ICC @cricketworldcup @BCCI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xhh7NXq76c
Say it with us! “Dhoni finishes off in style…” 🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛https://t.co/eDGBC57wK0
No talk about the 2011 World Cup is complete without mentioning MS Dhoni ♥️No half-century in the tournament, Dhoni promoted himself ahead of an in-form Yuvraj and that surprised manyBut his 91* proved that Mahi will deliver when India needs him 🥹🇮🇳https://t.co/jGwrq1O7fy
"I took a quite few decisions tonight, if we hadn't won I would have been asked quite a few questions: Why no Ashwin, why Sreesanth, why no Yuvraj, why did I bat ahead?! That pushed me and motivated to do well"~ MS Dhoni https://t.co/7Je0yngeEI
The Six That Will be Etched In Our Memory Forever!♾🥹#MSDhoni || @msdhoni https://t.co/F6oZGkkPk6
𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙩! 🏆🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time. 👏👏 https://t.co/IJNaLjkYLt
Prithvi Shaw & Arjun Tendulkar were in the Wankhede Stadium for 2011 World Cup final. https://t.co/nlguVqe0iV
The historic moment of India’s victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup was a moment of jubilation, and pride for the entire nation. And it will forever remain a significant milestone in Indian cricket history.@GautamGambhir @msdhoni @YUVSTRONG12 @sachin_rt 🙏🏼 https://t.co/8L1MShW4j5
Yuvraj Singh's impact in the 2011 World Cup:- 58, 50*, 51*, 113, 57*, 21*.- 5/31, 2/43, 2/18, 2/44, 2/57, 2/49.- 363 runs at an average of 90.5 and 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.All this with an unbearable amount of pain, a true fighter! https://t.co/KB574GucGP
OTD in 2011 India won the World Cup after 22 year🏆🇮🇳'I couldnt have asked for anything morethan this. Winning WC is the proudest moment of life. Thanks to my Mates Without them, nothing wouldhave happened. I couldnt control my tears of joy.'- @sachin_rt https://t.co/uaK16Qea0H

ICC celebrates 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win by revealing brand identity of 2023 edition

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of India's triumph in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 by revealing the brand identity of the 2023 edition.

The brand for the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', the nine emotions audiences experience during a performance, at the center. As per an official ICC release:

“The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match."

In addition, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting Dhoni his Navarasa-themed 'glory' Digital Collectible to celebrate the 12-year milestone at a special event in Chennai. The iconic six that Dhoni struck to seal Team India's victory will soon also be available for fans to purchase on crictos.com.

