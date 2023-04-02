“Determined & Unconquerable!” - 2011 World Cup heroes and fans combine to celebrate 12 years of epic triumph

On this day (April 2) in 2011, Team India lifted the ODI World Cup for only the second time, defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Lankans batted first in the summit clash and posted a competitive 274/6 on the board. Mahela Jayawardene led the way with a brilliant 103* off 88 balls, while skipper Kumar Sangakkara contributed 48.

In the chase, India lost Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) cheaply to Lasith Malinga. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and a young Virat Kohli (35 off 49) added a crucial 83 runs for the third wicket to lift the Men in Blue.

Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni (91* off 79), who promoted himself, then featured in a defining 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gambhir missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was bowled by Thisara Perera, attempting a wild slog. However, MSD guided India to victory in the company of Yuvraj Singh (21*), famously finishing off the match with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara.

A number of players who featured in the 2011 World Cup final took to Twitter to relive their emotions on the 12th anniversary of the famous win. Here are some reactions shared on social media from the special 2011 batch:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life!





Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

12 years ago , the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives, what we played for bore fruit.



winners - Team India. April 2

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

It was 12 years ago today, we lifted the World Cup and etched our names in cricketing history! Marking a proud moment for the nation

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129

It was win for each & every Indian around the

On This Day 2nd April, we won #WorldCup2011 proud to be part of team & honored for Contribution for my Country.

Apart from Indian cricketers who featured in the 2011 World Cup, some former players and fans also joined in the celebrations. Take a look:

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



No half-century in the tournament, Dhoni promoted himself ahead of an in-form Yuvraj and that surprised many



But his 91* proved that Mahi will deliver when India needs him



No talk about the 2011 World Cup is complete without mentioning MS Dhoni

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom

"I took a quite few decisions tonight, if we hadn't won I would have been asked quite a few questions: Why no Ashwin, why Sreesanth, why no Yuvraj, why did I bat ahead?! That pushed me and motivated to do well"



~ MS Dhoni



~ MS Dhoni

BCCI @BCCI



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia won the ODI World Cup for the second time.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Prithvi Shaw & Arjun Tendulkar were in the Wankhede Stadium for 2011 World Cup final.

Punam Raut @raut_punam

The historic moment of India's victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup was a moment of jubilation, and pride for the entire nation. And it will forever remain a significant milestone in Indian cricket history.
@GautamGambhir @msdhoni @YUVSTRONG12 @sachin_rt

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra

Yuvraj Singh's impact in the 2011 World Cup:



- 58, 50*, 51*, 113, 57*, 21*.

- 5/31, 2/43, 2/18, 2/44, 2/57, 2/49.



- 363 runs at an average of 90.5 and 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.



All this with an unbearable amount of pain, a true fighter!

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar



'I couldnt have asked for anything morethan this. Winning WC is the proudest moment of life. Thanks to my Mates Without them, nothing wouldhave happened. I couldnt control my tears of joy.'- @sachin_rt

OTD in 2011 India won the World Cup after 22 year

ICC celebrates 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win by revealing brand identity of 2023 edition

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of India's triumph in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 by revealing the brand identity of the 2023 edition.

The brand for the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', the nine emotions audiences experience during a performance, at the center. As per an official ICC release:

“The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match."

In addition, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting Dhoni his Navarasa-themed 'glory' Digital Collectible to celebrate the 12-year milestone at a special event in Chennai. The iconic six that Dhoni struck to seal Team India's victory will soon also be available for fans to purchase on crictos.com.

