“Determined & Unconquerable!” - 2011 World Cup heroes and fans combine to celebrate 12 years of epic triumph

On this day (April 2) in 2011, Team India lifted the ODI World Cup for only the second time, defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The Lankans batted first in the summit clash and posted a competitive 274/6 on the board. Mahela Jayawardene led the way with a brilliant 103* off 88 balls, while skipper Kumar Sangakkara contributed 48.
In the chase, India lost Virender Sehwag (0) and Sachin Tendulkar (18) cheaply to Lasith Malinga. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and a young Virat Kohli (35 off 49) added a crucial 83 runs for the third wicket to lift the Men in Blue.
Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni (91* off 79), who promoted himself, then featured in a defining 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gambhir missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was bowled by Thisara Perera, attempting a wild slog. However, MSD guided India to victory in the company of Yuvraj Singh (21*), famously finishing off the match with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara.
A number of players who featured in the 2011 World Cup final took to Twitter to relive their emotions on the 12th anniversary of the famous win. Here are some reactions shared on social media from the special 2011 batch:
Apart from Indian cricketers who featured in the 2011 World Cup, some former players and fans also joined in the celebrations. Take a look:
ICC celebrates 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win by revealing brand identity of 2023 edition
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of India's triumph in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 by revealing the brand identity of the 2023 edition.
The brand for the 2023 Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', the nine emotions audiences experience during a performance, at the center. As per an official ICC release:
“The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match."
In addition, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting Dhoni his Navarasa-themed 'glory' Digital Collectible to celebrate the 12-year milestone at a special event in Chennai. The iconic six that Dhoni struck to seal Team India's victory will soon also be available for fans to purchase on crictos.com.
