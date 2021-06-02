Devon Conway to make Test debut at Lord's, confirms Kane Williamson

Devon Conway will make his much-awaited Test debut when New Zealand take on England at Lord’s. Kane Williamson gave the latest team updates on the eve of the Test, confirming the in-form wicket-keeper batsman will partner Tom Latham at the top.

Kane Williamson narrowed his 19-man squad to 12, meaning only a few spots are left up for grabs before the series opener kicks off on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media in the final press conference before the Test, Kane Williamson claimed Devon Conway is ready to take the plunge in red-ball cricket.

“A really exciting opportunity for Devon, being involved with the team over the last year in the white-ball formats and gone extremely well. He’s an experienced player as well who’s played a lot of first-class cricket and batted in all the different positions and gets his opportunity to make his debut at the home of cricket,” Williamson said.

Final training and photo day at the @HomeOfCricket ahead of the first Test against @englandcricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/RkD7YqDEXh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 1, 2021

Devon Conway has been in sublime form for the Blackcaps and averages over 60 in white-ball cricket. His aggressive batting style has helped New Zealand win multiple games over the past two years, with many now excited for Conway to ply his trade in red-ball cricket.

Many see him as a long-term candidate for New Zealand’s opening slot. With BJ Watling set to retire after the World Test Championship Final later this month, Tom Blundell could replace the veteran keeper with Conway slotting in at the top as well.

Williamson confirms Devon Conway inclusion, but coy about team selection

"You're all starting at square one. No runs on the board. No wickets" - @B_Jwatling. Hear from BLACKCAPS players about adapting to English conditions including using the Dukes ball ahead of the first Test at the @HomeOfCricket against @englandcricket. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/eNToa7EyHA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 1, 2021

While Devon Conway is set to start, New Zealand’s latest squad update means Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner and seamer Matt Henry will contest for the final two spots alongside the pace trio of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner.

But Kane Williamson refused to give any further details on his team selection, claiming a decision would be made on match day depending on the conditions.

“We’ve got a couple of all-rounders, de Grandhomme and Santner, and in recent games at home,a we’ve opted for extra seamers so it’s just trying to find that balance after assessing the pitch. The weather has taken a pretty quick turn from cold and wet to pretty hot and dry so we’ll wait and see,” Williamson said.

The announcement means Daryl Mitchell is sure to miss out, as is young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.