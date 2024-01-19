Devon Conway tests positive for COVID-19, to miss 4th T20I vs Pakistan

New Zealand opener Devon Conway and bowling coach Andre Adams have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the fourth T20I against Pakistan in Christchurch.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that the left-hander was found infected on Thursday and has been in isolation since. The team has included 31-year-old Chad Bowes, who has played six ODIs and 11 T20Is, as a cover for Conway.

"Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday. Canterbury Kings batsman Chad Bowes will join the squad today as cover," NZC said in a social media statement.

"Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID and will also remain at the team’s hotel. Canterbury Men’s Development Coach Brendon Donkers will join the team for today’s match to help out in Adams’ place," the board added.

Conway's absence leaves the side further resource-strapped in the batting department, having already lost their skipper Kane Williamson for the final three T20Is of the series due to a hamstring injury.

Before Conway and Adams, left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner had also tested COVID-19 positive and, as a result, missed the first T20I.

New Zealand take an unassailable 3-0 lead

New Zealand have already won the five-match T20I series after clinching big wins in the first three games. While they won the first game by 46 runs, they bagged victories by a margin of 21 runs and 45 runs, respectively, in the next two. On mostly flat tracks, the hosts put up first-innings totals of more than 190 while Pakistan crumbled under the pressure of chasing big in the second innings.

However, despite the hosts' success with the bat, Conway struggled in all games. In three innings, he scored just 27 runs at an average of 9, striking at 112.5. His replacement, Bowes, has a good domestic T20 record and recently scored an 85(43) for Canterbury against the Northern Districts in the ongoing Super Smash.

