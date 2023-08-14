Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up as South Africa announce squads for Australia series

On Monday, August 14, Cricket South Africa announced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series against Australia. The two cricketing nations are set to battle it out in three T20Is and five ODIs.

Swashbuckling batter Dewald Brevis earned his maiden call-up as he was added to the squads for both series. Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the 50-over games, while Aiden Markram will be the captain for the T20 encounters.

The Proteas have named a strong ODI team, featuring the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje, as they look to gear up for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Keeper-batters Donovan Ferreira and Matthew Breetzke received their first T20I call-up along with Donovan Ferreira, who has played two Tests and as many ODIs for South Africa.

Expand Tweet

The T20I series opener will be played at Kingsmead in Durban on August 30. The second and third fixtures will also take place at the same venue on September 1 and September 3, respectively.

The opening encounter of the subsequent ODI series is scheduled to be played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7. The second match will also take place at Mangaung Oval (September 9).

The action will move to Senwes Park in Potchefstroom for the third ODI (September 12), while the fourth and fifth fixtures will be hosted by SuperSport Park in Centurion (September 15) and The Wanderers Stadium (September 17) in Johannesburg, respectively.

This will be South Africa's final white-ball series ahead of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

South Africa squads for limited-overs series vs Australia

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tristan Stubbs