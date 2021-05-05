Dhaka to host all three ODIs between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka are currently scheduled to touch down in Dhaka on May 16th. The visitors will observe a three-day quarantine period before appearing in two practice games on May 19th and May 21st, with the first ODI to be played on May 23rd.

The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Super League and it will be Bangladesh's third series in the qualification campaign. They are currently sixth in the Super League's points table, with three wins and as many losses. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed at the bottom of the table, having recently lost all three of their ODIs against the West Indies.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka featured in a bilateral two-Test series just last week at Pallekele in Sri Lanka. The first duel concluded in a draw before Sri Lanka routed the tourists and won the second Test and the series following a massive 209-run victory.

Sri Lanka will become the second team to tour Bangladesh since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the global health crisis it has caused. The West Indies were the first to arrive in the country back in January, featuring in two Tests and three ODIs.

The series will be played within a bio-secure bubble, with the Sri Lankan players departing from the country a day after the series concludes.

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2021 - Schedule

1st ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium (Dhaka), May 23

2nd ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium (Dhaka), May 25

3rd ODI: Shere Bangla National Stadium (Dhaka), May 28