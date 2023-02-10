The Dharamsala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh is in danger of missing out on hosting the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The picturesque venue, which has hosted one red-ball international contest to date, is scheduled to host the upcoming fixture, starting on March 1.

There are issues with the outfield which could hamper play, prompting an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, February 12. An inspection team along with the curator will assess the venue, with a decision set to be taken following the review.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) officials are confident about hosting the contest.

The report further stated that there were plans for the venue to have a relaid outfield altogether. Persistent rains in the area have apparently delayed work at the venue and there is still a patch that needs tending to. A source in the HPCA told the Indian Express:

“There is still some work need to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinkle to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks is left we feel the work will be completed."

There is concern among the authorities over how the pitch will behave after the outfield is relaid. Generally, when such a major revamp with the pitch and outfield is conducted, the practice is to subject the venue to a few domestic matches.

However, due to persistent work at the venue, Himachal Pradesh have played their home matches in the Ranji Trophy at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Nadaun, which is 65 kilometers away from Dharamsala.

BCCI has shortlisted Mohali and Bengaluru as potential venues for the third Test if Dharamsala misses out

Should the upcoming assessment fail to satisfy the BCCI's investigative team, there is a high chance that the third Test will be shifted to either Mohali or Bengaluru.

Both options are high-profile venues, having hosted a Test match each in 2022. A source told the Indian Express:

“In case the Test is moved out, even the curators at the new venue need time to get the pitch ready. A final call is expected by Monday or Tuesday."

Dharamsala's first and only experience of hosting a Test came during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The venue played host to the fourth Test, where Team India etched out a famous win to secure the series by a 2-1 margin.

Apart from the famous contest, the stadium has hosted four ODIs and eight T20Is, with a few fixtures being abandoned due to rain as well.

Will Dharamsala pass the BCCI's assessment to host the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

