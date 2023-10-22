Dharamsala weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs New Zealand match?

The 21st match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see Team India lock horns with New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association on Sunday.

Both teams are still unbeaten in the competition, winning all four games so far. They are only separated by net run rate, with the Kiwis sitting on top of the standings, while the Men in Blue are placed second.

The Blackcaps will be brimming with confidence, given their excellent record against India in big tournaments. The last time they lost to Rohit Sharma and company in an ICC game was way back in 2003 when the Sourav Ganguly-led side defeated them in Centurion. However, India have the recent records to their name, winning an ODI series earlier this year.

With the subplot, this promises to be an enthralling encounter in Dharamsala, with a place at the top of the table up for grabs.

Despite that, the weather remains a concern for players and fans alike. It has rained in Dharamsala briefly in the last few days, raising eyebrows in both camps.

According to Accuweather, there is a chance of thunderstorms during the start of the game, with over 50 percent probability of rain. But it will go down to below 10 percent as the game progresses. Thus, fans can expect a start-stop encounter on Sunday.

The temperature will be on the lower side, ranging between 13 and 17 degrees Celsius. It would be cold, given that the stadium is more than 1300 metres above sea level.

"They have a very structured way of playing their cricket" - Indian batter Virat Kohli on New Zealand

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on New Zealand, highlighting strong foundation and consistency as key contributors to their success in the last few years.

Kohli told host broadcasters Star Sports:

"They are a very professional side and a very structured side, they have a very structured way of playing their cricket. But within that structure, they have been very consistent and that has been the reason for their success. Credit to the side for the way that they are playing."

