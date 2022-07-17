"Dhawan and SKY will together score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd India vs England ODI

Aakash Chopra expects significant contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav with the bat in the third ODI between Team India and England.

The final ODI of the three-match series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 17. With the series tied at 1-1, both sides will hope to finish the tour on a winning note.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted Dhawan and Suryakumar to be amongst the runs for the Men in Blue. He stated:

"Dhawan and SKY will together score more than 75 runs. Shikhar Dhawan missed out in the previous game, it was a slightly unfortunate dismissal, he was batting well in the first match, I feel he will score runs in this match. Suryakumar Yadav did not get to bat in the first match, scored a hundred in T20 and was batting okay in the last match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Joe Root and Ben Stokes will deliver the goods with the bat for the hosts. Aakash Chopra opined:

"I feel Root and Stokes will together score more than 75 runs. This pitch has the bounce and spins slightly more as compared to other grounds. Both their bats have been silent thus far in this series, but they are expected to score runs. So Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav for India, and Joe Root and Ben Stokes for the opposition team."

Both Root and Stokes failed to open their accounts in the first ODI between the two sides at the Oval. They scored 11 and 21 runs, respectively, in the last game at Lord's and will want to make more substantial contributions in the series decider.

"Chahal and Bumrah will together pick up 4 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the first ODI at the Oval

Aakash Chopra feels Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah will strike a few blows with the ball. He proclaimed:

"Chahal and Bumrah will together pick up four or more wickets, because after this they will get rest. Bumrah will get a long rest. Chahal will definitely go to the West Indies for the three ODIs... he is not playing the T20Is, so it seems he will get wickets here. This is a pitch where spinners get success."

The commentator concluded by predicting India's win in the final ODI. He said:

"I am predicting India to win this encounter, that's what I feel. Let's find out if they win or not, but if it's the series decider, I have to 100% go with India."

The Men in Blue defeated England by a 2-1 margin at home in the last ODI series between the two sides. However, they were on the receiving end with the same margin in their last away series in England and will want to reverse that result this time around.

