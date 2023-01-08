“Dhoni was a champion at it” – Ajay Jadeja wants India to play more all-rounders in white-ball formats

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja feels that Team India should play more all-rounders in their playing XI in white-ball formats. He believes that having more all-rounders increases bowling options, which helps the team stay one step ahead of the opposition.

The veteran pointed out that former India captain MS Dhoni had enough options in the form of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, to name a few.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

“If I have five bowlers and I am playing, you know exactly, either I will bowl X, Y, or Z. So, you can plan as an opposition, but if I have seven-eight bowlers who could bowl at different stages. How does the opposition plan against you?”

He continued:

“So, you run the game. Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a champion at it. There’ll be days that Ravindra [Jadeja] didn’t bowl a single ball.”

Ajay Jadeja thinks Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja can fit in the playing XI of white ball teams. He mentioned:

“Say, if you put in all four [Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja], you can play all four. What’s wrong with that? Because they can all bat well enough.”

He added:

“It’s just a wild thought. You can even add another all-rounder, say, bowler all-rounder, Ashwin kind of a person as well. The problem is that you still keep the top five-six batsmen, then add these guys as all-rounders and the bowling is a little weaker.”

“Srinath is the last one that I remember” – Ajay Jadeja hails Team India speedster Umran Malik

Ajay Jadeja also praised India captain Hardik Pandya for using Umran Malik to the team's advantage. He feels that the speedster is the next big thing after Javagal Srinath.

He said:

“The way he is bowling at the moment, running in, there isn’t a bowler in India that I have seen for a very long time. Srinath was the last one that I remember.”

Jadeja added:

“This fellow has something special, so try and use him as he is. When the tail comes, you bring Umran Malik. 8/10 times he’ll get you three wickets there and finish the game.”

The 23-year-old emerged as the highest wicket-taker with seven scalps in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which the hosts won 2-1.

