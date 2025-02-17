“Dhoni happened to come downstairs” - Former Pakistan captain recalls heartfelt moment involving son before 2017 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed the heartwarming moment Team India legend MS Dhoni met his then three-month-old son Abdullah before the 2017 Champions Trophy final in London. The keeper-batter also claimed that both country's players share a great rapport despite bilateral series not taking place between the two nations for over a decade.

The 2017 Champions Trophy final is widely remembered for Pakistan's sheer dominance as they beat Team India by 180 runs against all odds to seal their maiden title. Although the Men in Green had lost their opening game to India comprehensively, they made a remarkable comeback to win the ICC event.

During an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, Sarfaraz, who captained the Men in Green to the Champions Trophy win over India, said:

"The moment happened when his family friends were visiting, and Dhoni happened to come downstairs. He thought it would be a perfect opportunity to capture the moment with his three-month-old son."

The 37-year-old recalled that Dhoni had asked whose child it was, to which Sarfaraz responded, "This is my son." Sarfaraz has played 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is for his nation. His last international appearance was in December 2023.

"Whenever Indian and Pakistani players meet, there is always mutual respect and friendship" - Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Karachi-born cricketer reckons the matches in ICC events between the two nations have improved relations between them massively as players engage in friendly interactions before and after the match.

"While the lack of bilateral series has affected interactions to some extent, the matches that do take place, especially back-to-back encounters, have led to improved relations. Whenever Indian and Pakistani players meet, there is always mutual respect and friendship, after matches it’s not uncommon to see players like Shoaib Malik, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others sitting together, chatting and enjoying each other's company," Sarfaraz said in the aforementioned interview.

The arch-rivals will lock horns in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium. A full house is expected for the high-voltage encounter.

