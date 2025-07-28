“Dhruv Jurel can bat at No. 7” - Cheteshwar Pujara on India’s line-up for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:44 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Dhruv Jurel will likely replace the injured Rishabh Pant in the must-win fifth Test [Credit: Getty]

Discarded Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Washington Sundar should continue batting at No. 5, with the incoming Dhruv Jurel at No. 7, in the upcoming final Test against England at the Oval, starting July 31. With Rishabh Pant suffering a fractured toe, Sundar batted at No. 5 in the second innings of the fourth Test at Manchester.

The left-hander took the opportunity with both hands, scoring his maiden Test century to help India save the contest on the final day. With Pant out for the series finale, Jurel will likely take his spot as the wicketkeeper.

Talking about India's batting order in Pant's absence at the Oval, Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network (3:44):

"Sai Sudharsan wwill be at No. 3. The bigger change will be Dhruv Jurel coming in at No. 5 instead of Rishabh Pant. I would actually be tempted to put Washington at No. 5 and Dhruv Jurel can bat at No. 7 because Jadeja stays at 6. He shouldn't change his position but Washington can bat at No. 5 and being a left-hander it'll be good because Rishabh was batting at No. 5 and he had very good success because he is a left-hander as well."
Jurel has been part of the squad in the ongoing England series without yet playing a game. He has played only four Tests for India in his career, averaging an impressive 40.40 with the willow.

"England bowlers definitely struggle to bowl against left-hand batters" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Washington Sundar must bat at No. 5 instead of Dhruv Jurel in the Oval Test because the England bowlers struggle against the left-handers. The hosts struggled to break the partnership between the left-handed duo of Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja on the final day of the fourth Test at Manchester.

The pair added an unbeaten 203 runs for the fifth wicket to help India amass 425/4 in their second innings and secure a draw.

"Left-handers make a big difference in English conditions. Stats might be suggesting something else but England bowlers definitely struggle to bowl against left-hand batters and we saw it today, when the left-handers were batting, they looked like they were very comfortable against the seamers," said Pujara (via the aforementioned source).

While Sundar scored his first Test century, Jadeja compiled his fifth 50+ score in six innings in the series and completed a century of his own in the Manchester outing.

