Dhruv Jurel likely to replace KS Bharat for 3rd India vs England Test in Rajkot - Reports 

Team India are reportedly ready to explore other wicket-keeping options in the form of Dhrul Jurel after running out of patience with KS Bharat. The uncapped player is likely to feature in international cricket for the first time in the upcoming third Test against England in Rajkot, scheduled to begin from February 15.

While KS Bharat has been impressive with the gloves in difficult subcontinent conditions, he has not contributed with the bat so far. The Andhra wicket-keeper, who made his Test debut in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series, is yet to score a half-century in national colors and holds an average of only 20.09.

Bharat could not make a mark in the recently held second Test against England in his home ground. The wicket-keeper batter returned scores of 17 and 6 in the first and the second innings respectively. Dhruv Jurel, on the other hand, has been among the runs in the 2024 Ranji Trophy as well as the unofficial series against the England Lions as well.

"Bharat's batting has been well below-par, while his 'keeping hasn't been great either. He isn't making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don't be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot," a source told TOI.

With Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat seemingly out of the picture for different reasons, Dhruv Jurel has an excellent opportunity to cement his place in the Test side, atleast until Rishabh Pant's return.

As far as Ishan Kishan is concerned, he is reportedly training with the Pandya brothers in Baroda, rather than partaking in the Ranji Trophy. The BCCI is far from happy with the players opting out of the domestic red-ball competition.

"In the next few days, all the players will be communicated by the BCCI to play for their state team in the Ranji Trophy, as long as they are not on national duty, with only those who are unfit and recovering at the NCA being granted an exemption. The Board isn't too happy with certain players already in IPL mode from January," a source said.

Pujara is making the most of the Ranji Trophy to present a strong case for his potential return into the Indian red-ball side. The board must be expecting other players to follow in his footsteps, rather than evading the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi

Jasprit Bumrah has proven to be an indispensible candidate for Team India even in subcontinent conditions, with his recent match-winning performances proving the same. However, at the same time, the right-arm pacer's workload also needs to be considered, given the hectic schedule in the near horizon.

Initial reports mentioned that Bumrah was set to be rested for Team India's upcoming third Test in Rajkot. But, given how the series is precariosly placed at 1-1 as well as the ten-day break between the second and the third encounter, the team management have been encouraged to unleash Bumrah in the third Test as well, and giving him a break in the fourth Test at Ranchi instead.

"He could be rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, which means that he will be fresh and firing for the fifth and final Test in Dharamshala in early March, which could well be the decider of this closely contested series. That's the point where Bumrah's presence will make a difference," the source said.

The Indian pace attack for the latter half of the series features Mohammed Siraj's return as well as a maiden call-up for Akash Deep.

