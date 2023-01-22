"Did anyone score double hundred?"- Danish Kaneria compares Pakistan's ODI performance to India's vs NZ

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria slammed Pakistan team for their ODI performance against New Zealand recently. The hosts lost 1-2 to the Kiwis in their own den and Kaneria feels the time has come to question the leadership group.

India, on the other hand, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis and will become the No.1 ranked ODI team if they manage to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria compared the performances of India and Pakistan against New Zealand and explained the gulf of quality between the arch-rivals. He said:

"Pakistan will have to think about the T20 captaincy as well as to whom to give it if they take it away from Babar Azam. Did we make any big score of note in the ODIs? Did anyone score double hundred? Was there any dominant performance? No."

Afraid of getting exposed in their own conditions: Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan

Danish Kaneria credited India for producing a grassy wicket in the second ODI in Raipur and giving their bowlers enough help to roll over the Kiwis. He compared this pitch with the ones Pakistan dished out to New Zealand in both Tests and ODIs.

Kaneria feels Pakistan are too conscious about getting 'exposed' and should learn from their neighbors about how to take advantage of home conditions. He stated:

"We need to realize all this and learn from other countries like India who are exploiting their conditions. But here we are afraid of getting exposed in our own conditions."

BCCI @BCCI



complete a comprehensive -wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the - with more game to go 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia @ShubmanGill finishes things off in style! #TeamIndia complete a comprehensive-wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the #INDvNZ ODI serieswith more game to goScorecard .@ShubmanGill finishes things off in style! #TeamIndia complete a comprehensive 8️⃣-wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the #INDvNZ ODI series 2️⃣-0️⃣ with more game to go 🙌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/QXY20LWlyw

It will be interesting to see what changes the Men in Blue make to their team with the series already in the bag.

India (Playing XI for 2nd ODI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes