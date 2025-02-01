"Did not have a bat sponsor in the mid-90s" - Sachin Tendulkar's stunning revelation after receiving BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has made a stunning revelation after receiving the BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the Naman Awards on Saturday. With his father against promoting alcohol and tobacco, the 51-year-old disclosed that he decided to stick by those values, due to which he was without a bat sponsor during the mid-90s.

Tendulkar, a standout figure in the sport, is a custodian of several records and served Indian cricket for over two decades. The right-hander remains the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs and is also the highest-capped player in the two formats. Additionally, he has the highest number of centuries in Tests and second-most in the 50-over format.

Speaking during the acceptance speech, Tendulkar said:

"I did not have a bat sponsor in the mid-90s because I did not want to promote alcohol and tobacco. He decided at home that we are not going to walk away from our values."

The champion cricketer retired from the highest level in 2013, playing his final game at the Wankhede Stadium against the West Indies. Overall, Tendulkar featured in 463 ODIs, 200 Tests and a solitary T20I.

"Value everything that we have and look after your game" - Sachin Tendulkar's advice to youngsters

Sachin Tendulkar. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked what advice he would share for the youngsters, the Mumbai-born cricketer said they need to have a solid grip on their career and that distractions shouldn't deter them from their duty towards the game or the country. He stated, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"Without cricket all of us wouldn't be sitting in this room. See for me it has been the ultimate gift of my life. We have bat and ball and if there is no solid grip over that you start losing grip over bat and a ball. Kind of slowly start losing grip over your career also. I should not be giving you advices and stay focused whatever, but there will be distractions. Don't let them disrupt your career. Value everything that we have and look after your game. It is about we all have managed when we did not have anything. It is important to value when we have everything and behave in the appropriate manner to take the game forward and the country's name."

Jasprit Bumrah won the best men's international cricketer award, while Smriti Mandhana did so for the women's category during the ceremony.

