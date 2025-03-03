“Did you look at that? You can’t do that” - Commentator’s brutal attack on Ravindra Jadeja during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match 

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull made a brutal attack on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his act during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between the two sides on Sunday, March 2. India beat New Zealand by 44 runs and ended atop Group A.

During New Zealand's run-chase, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tom Latham for 14 in the 33rd over. He trapped him in front of the wicket as the Kiwi batter attempted a reverse sweep but failed to judge the line, only for the ball to hit his thigh.

Simon Doull lost his temper with the way Ravindra Jadeja appealed. It so happened that Jadeja appealed and ran down the centre of the track while doing so to celebrate the wicket.

Players are not allowed to step on the pitch and are warned if they do so. However, the star all-rounder got away without any consequences.

“Did you look at that? You can’t do that. He should have been warned for his act,” Doull was quoted as saying by crictoday.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tom Latham as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs

India batted first and posted a total of 249 for nine from their 50 overs. Defending the target, they bowled New Zealand out for 205 runs in 45.3 overs to win the game by 44 runs.

The Men In Blue are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy with three wins in the group stage against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand as they head into the semifinals. Rohit Sharma and Co. will face their nemesis Australia on Tuesday, March 4, while the Black Caps will square off against South Africa the following day.

Out of the ten wickets, nine went to the spinners, including Ravindra Jadeja's wicket of Tom Latham. Latham only managed to score 14 runs off 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 70.

Overall, Jadeja has bowled 24 overs from three matches in the competition so far and has managed to pick up only two wickets, giving away 113 runs. He ended with figures of one for 36 from his eight overs at an economy rate of 4.5 against the Kiwis.

