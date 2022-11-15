"Did the right thing by not putting his career at risk" - Danish Kaneria on lauds Rohit Sharma for resting Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup 2022 

Danish Kaneria believes that India made the right call by not selecting an injured Jasprit Bumrah for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, unlike Pakistan, who forced Shaheen Afridi to play.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan spinner suggested that the BCCI prioritized Bumrah's career, while PCB risked Shaheen's by making him play when he was not 100 percent fit. He opined that because of the break, the Indian speedster will be able to serve his country for a longer period of time.

Kaneria slammed the Pakistani board for their unfair treatment of Shaheen. He pointed out that the Men in Green had a number of proven fast bowlers who could have filled in for the left-armer at the showpiece event and explained:

"Jasprit Bumrah was made to play the home series against Australia after recovering from a back injury. However, his injury resurfaced. He was rested for the T20 World Cup 2022, even though Rohit Sharma was aware that Bumrah's absence was going to be a big setback for the team.

"India did the right thing by not putting his career at risk. With this, they ensured that he could serve the team for a long period of time."

"Pakistan, on the other hand, sent an injured Shaheen Afridi to the Netherlands. He then traveled to the UAE and had to go to London for his rehabilitation later on. The PCB and Babar Azam forced him to play in the T20 World Cup despite injury concerns.

"One should not do such an injustice to a player, and it is not fair when they play with someone's career like this. I feel that it will take another three or four months for him to recover. Couldn't they have relied on their other bowlers? He gave his heart out but you forced him to play matches after taking injections."

Watch the full video of Kaneria talking about Afridi below:

Shaheen featured in all of Pakistan's matches in their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. The youngster, however, hurt his knee while taking a catch during the final and limped off the field.

"Intentionally made him sit out" - Danish Kaneria accuses Babar Azam of dropping Fakhar Zaman to hold on to his opening spot

Apart from Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's senior batter Fakhar Zaman also dealt with fitness issues during the competition. The southpaw featured in only one fixture and was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Kaneria claimed that Pakistan declared Fakhar unfit just because captain Babar Azam didn't want to give up his opening spot. He stated that the skipper would have had to bat at No. 3 in order to accommodate Fakhar, which he did not intend to do.

Kaneria added:

"Fakhar Zaman played just one match, and then they rested him, saying that he was injured. He has now suddenly regained his fitness after the T20 World Cup.

"Babar would have had to move down the batting order if Fakhar was available. He did not want Fakhar to play. Babar played Shaheen despite injury concerns, but with Fakhar, he intentionally made him sit out."

Babar Azam @babarazam258



Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors.Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors.Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 https://t.co/IawHR5U7q8

The Babar Azam-led side finished as runners-up in the ICC event, suffering a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to England in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Poll : 0 votes