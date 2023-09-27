"Did statpadding and got out" - Fans split as Virat Kohli scores 56 off 61 in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli smashed his 66th half-century in ODIs during the third game between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Kohli, who was rested for the first two ODIs, scored 56 runs off 61 balls, including one six and five boundaries. The senior player also shared a 70-run partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.

The right-handed batter scored his first 40 runs off 36 balls but took 20 more deliveries to reach his half-century. He struggled against off-spinner Glenn Maxwell before getting dismissed.

The dismissal took place in the 27th over of India’s run chase. Maxwell bowled a quicker delivery that got some extra bounce on offer.

Kohli mistimed the pull that went up in the sky. Steve Smith ran back from midwicket and settled under the catch. With the wicket, Australia reduced India to 171/3 after 26.5 overs.

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Virat Kohli’s half-century. One user wrote:

"Test player Kohli did statpadding and got out."

Here are some of the other reactions on Virat Kohli's inning:

With his half-century, Kohli (113 fifties) broke former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s record for the third-highest half-centuries in international cricket. He is now only behind Kumar Sangakkara (118) and Sachin Tendulkar (145).

In 2023, Kohli has amassed 612 runs in 13 innings, including three tons and two half-centuries, ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

Glenn Maxwell dismisses top 3 ft. Virat Kohli to bring Australia back into the third ODI

Glenn Maxwell brought Australia back into the game in the third ODI on Wednesday.

The off-spinner first broke the opening partnership by dismissing Washington Sundar, who was caught at extra cover for 18 off 30. The 34-year-old then caught and bowled Rohit Sharma (81 off 57) before dismissing Virat Kohli.

Maxwell also dismissed Shreyas Iyer (48 off 43) to put Australia in a commanding position. That came after Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sent back middle-order batters KL Rahul (26 off 30) and Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 7), respectively.

At the time of writing, India were 251/6 after 40 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

Batting first, Australia scored 352/7 in 50 overs as the top 4 scored half-centuries. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for the visitors, scoring 96 off 84, including three sixes and 13 boundaries. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and David Warner also chipped in with half-centuries.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/81, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket apiece.

Follow the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live score updates here.