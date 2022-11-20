“Didn’t they know that they were going to Australia for T20 World Cup?” - Salman Butt reckons sacked Indian selectors paid price for poor thought process 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that the Chetan Sharma-led Indian selection committee paid the price for picking a poor team for the T20 World Cup 2022, not keeping the conditions in mind. Pointing to the absence of a genuine fast bowler, he stated that the Men in Blue suffered due to a lack of resources at their disposal.

On Friday, November 18, the BCCI sacked the entire selection committee led by Sharma, just days after India’s 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide.

Apart from former pacer Sharma, the selection committee comprised Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone). The BCCI has invited applications for new selectors and has set a November 28 deadline for the same.

While some feel the selection committee was made a scapegoat for Team India’s poor performance in the ICC event Down Under, Butt did not agree with the observation. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated:

“Yes, at times, in a culture like sub-continent, you have to show that you have sacrificed something. Some people might feel they (selectors) have been made scapegoats. But I don’t feel so. Why were fast bowlers not picked, keeping Australian conditions in mind?

“What was the reason behind not having an out-and-out fast bowler in the team? Didn’t they know that they were going to Australia for the T20 World Cup and were going to play a match in Perth?.”

BCCI @BCCI



We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2…



#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match.We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans.Scorecard #TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match. We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvENG-SF2-T2… #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG https://t.co/5qPAiu8LcL

India lost only one match during the Super 12 stage, going down to South Africa on a pacy surface in Perth. However, they ended up being hammered by 10 wickets in the second semi-final against the Englishmen in Adelaide.

“India did not have any venom in their bowling” - Salman Butt on Men in Blue’s semi-final loss

Reflecting on Team India’s insipid bowling performance in the semi-final contest, Butt again observed that the Men in Blue missed genuine pace. He elaborated:

“When you go to Australia, if you have an out-and-out quick bowler, he will be effective on all the grounds there. India did not have any venom in their bowling that could pose a threat to the opposition in Adelaide. Selectors have to be answerable for that.”

Defending a total of 168, India could not pick up a single wicket in the semi-final against England as the chasing side raced to victory in 16 overs.

Poll : 0 votes