"Difficult to bowl when you have pain" - Mehidy Hasan admits Bangladesh have missed Shakib al Hasan's bowling in Chattogram Test against India

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan reflected on Bangladesh's efforts with the ball on Day 3 (Friday, December 16) of the first Test against India, stating that the side missed Shakib al Hasan. The all-rounder revealed that the skipper was in pain, which prevented him from bowling in the second innings.

Shakib has been playing the first Test in Chattogram despite shoulder and rib injuries he sustained in the preceding ODI series. According to Cricbuzz, the star all-rounder was against playing but decided at the last minute to play, likely on the insistence of BCB president Nazmul Hasan.

Cricbuzz also reported that the 35-year-old wanted to bat but his injury played a significant part in the team's combination. The hosts had to use Taijul Islam to cover for the skipper's lack of bowling.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Mehidy said:

"Certainly we missed him (Shakib in the bowling attack) and he did not bowl because he was having pain. It's difficult to bowl when you have pain. He tried a couple of overs in the first innings."

To add to Bangladesh's woes, pacer Ebadot Hossain didn't bowl in the second innings due to a side strain. However, Mehidy confirmed this was not a serious injury and added:

"He was in a bit of pain. But it's not a major injury. Obviously, every moment in a Test match is challenging and bowlers have to bowl for a long time. If you look at Taijul bhai, he bowled really well in the first innings.

"In the second innings, they were playing for runs. It was a challenge for bowlers on this sort of wicket. We were down by a bowler since Ebadot was injured."

Shakib still bowled 12 overs in the first innings without picking up a wicket while maintaining an economy of two runs per over. Hossain, in contrast, bowled 21 overs in the first innings and conceded 70 runs, taking the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

Bangladesh need a further 471 runs to win the first Test

Shubman Gill scored his first Test hundred. (Credits: Twitter)

The home side faces a daunting task in the fourth innings as India have set them a monumental total of 512 to win the opening Test. However, openers Nazmul Hasan Shanto and Zakir Hasan have already added 42 runs in 12 overs.

India declared at 258-2 after centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. They picked up the remaining two Bangladesh wickets for 17 runs to restrict the hosts to 150.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes