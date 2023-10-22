Difficult for India to find another fighter jet: Sreesanth on why it is difficult to replace Hardik Pandya ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth feels the kind of balance that all-rounder Hardik Pandya brings to the Indian team is difficult for any other player to emulate. The Men in Blue will be without Hardik's services for their 2023 World Cup fixture against New Zealand in Dharamshala after the all-rounder injured himself against Bangladesh.

Hardik tried to stop a delivery from going past him in his follow through, but felt awkwardly on his left ankle and has been advised rest by the medical team. It could certainly hamper India's balance as they may not have an option to play six bowlers against the Kiwis.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Sreesanth had to say about Hardik Pandya:

"It is very difficult to replace Hardik. You can bring in Shivam Dube (as cover) because he has done well under Dhoni Bhai and has that experience. I call Hardik 'fighter jet' and it's difficult for India to find another fighter jet. Hope he recovers soon."

Sreesanth on potential replacement for Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Axar Patel, who was initially ruled out of the tournament with a quadriceps strain, might be on India's radar in case they need a cover for Hardik.

However, Sreesanth believes Hardik's cover should be a seam-bowling all-rounder. Surprisingly, he suggested Shivam Dube for the role. On this, the World Cup winner stated:

"I don't think you need so many spinners (on chances of Axar's comeback). You already have Kuldeep who is doing well, Jadeja is brilliant and so is Ashwin. If anyone, they should bring Shivam Dube because you need someone who can score quick runs. The way he has progressed in the last one year has been impressive. He has been finishing games. So Hardik Pandya cannot be replaced. But if there's anyone, it's Dube."

India will hope that Hardik is fit and available for their match against England on next Sunday, October 29, in Lucknow.