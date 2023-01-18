Create

"Dil Dil Shubman Gill!" - Indian cricket fraternity hails young Team India opener for fantastic double hundred 

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jan 18, 2023 06:36 PM IST
Shubman Gill 208
Shubman Gill has become the youngest batter to score a double hundred in one-day internationals. Pic: BCCI

Team India opener Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday, January 18, becoming the youngest batter to notch up a double hundred in one-day internationals. After India won the toss and batted first in the opening ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Gill carried on his magnificent form and slammed 208 off 149 balls.

Thanks to the youngster’s heroics, Team India posted an imposing 349 for 8 on the board in their 50 overs. Gill dominated the Kiwi bowling, striking 19 fours and nine sixes. The right-handed batter’s knock on Wednesday was his second consecutive three-figure score. He had earlier scored 116 off 97 balls in the third one-day against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Following his heroics in Hyderabad, Gill became only the fifth Indian batter to notch up a double ton in a one-dayer. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice) and Ishan Kishan are the only other Men in Blue cricketers to achieve the feat before him.

From Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag, members of the Indian cricket fraternity hailed Gill for his fantastic achievement. Below is a compilation of some reactions to the Indian opener’s double century on Wednesday:

200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND
All class 💯💯Congratulations and well played bro👏 @ShubmanGill https://t.co/kSrKgeEiLe
What a player🤩💯💯Just the start of so much more to come🇮🇳 Well played champ👏 @ShubmanGill https://t.co/Ay0ZUq3G0f
DIL DIL SHUBMAN GILL! 🙌🏽 #INDvNZ https://t.co/mynjenlarW
Wow Shubman. Double hundred . Brilliant
A beautiful knock with each shot being more elegant than the earlier one. Can keep watching you bat @ShubmanGill! 👀🏏♥️#INDvNZ https://t.co/DMyIoLNclw
Incredible 🫡 @ShubmanGill watching your smooth and effortless swings make batting look easy. So proud and so happy for you 👏🏻 #fanfromdayone
What an amaizing show case @ShubmanGill you nailed it completely.Moreover its not every time when nobody play at other end & you score one handedly.#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia https://t.co/p7vxSuhmmO
What a knock by one more young gun making double hundred for team India @ShubmanGill 🙏🙏🙏 @BCCI #IndvsNZ @StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTel https://t.co/4BWTrGAJha
If there is something called a masterclass it would definitely be this knock by @ShubmanGill 🤌🏻#INDvsNZ #ShubhmanGill #RPSwing
Fantastic Shubman. Great acceleration and a stellar double hundred . https://t.co/WFwTLCLMvd
Just seen a super special innings 👏🏻👏🏻 #ShubmanGill
Incredible knock from a special player. Congratulations @ShubmanGill 👏👏 #IndvNZ https://t.co/zE8UopIc6n
All the hard work & sacrifices are for days like these ✨Congratulations @ShubmanGill, on an ODI double ton 💯💯#INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill #DoubleCentury https://t.co/KuNa4SpKhY

After India won the toss and batted first, Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (34 off 38) added 60 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli (8) and Ishan Kishan (5) could not make significant contributions, but Gill found an ally in Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 26). The duo added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Following SKY’s dismissal, Hardik Pandya joined the well-set opener and the two combined for a 74-run fifth wicket alliance. After Pandya also perished for 28, given out bowled in controversial fashion, Gill took over and single-handedly lifted the Men in Blue to an imposing total.

“To get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool” - Daryl Mitchell praises Shubman Gill

Following the conclusion of India’s innings, Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell praised Gill over his fantastic achievement. Speaking to the host broadcaster, he commented:

“That was good fun, amazing atmosphere here with all the crowd. They batted nicely. The way Gill batted was special. At the same time, if we can set a platform, build some partnerships and take it deep, you never know what can happen. Very special, to get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool.”

Chasing 350, New Zealand got off to a disappointing start, losing Devon Conway for 10 in the sixth over of their innings.

