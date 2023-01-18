"Dil Dil Shubman Gill!" - Indian cricket fraternity hails young Team India opener for fantastic double hundred 

Team India opener Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday, January 18, becoming the youngest batter to notch up a double hundred in one-day internationals. After India won the toss and batted first in the opening ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Gill carried on his magnificent form and slammed 208 off 149 balls.

Thanks to the youngster’s heroics, Team India posted an imposing 349 for 8 on the board in their 50 overs. Gill dominated the Kiwi bowling, striking 19 fours and nine sixes. The right-handed batter’s knock on Wednesday was his second consecutive three-figure score. He had earlier scored 116 off 97 balls in the third one-day against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Following his heroics in Hyderabad, Gill became only the fifth Indian batter to notch up a double ton in a one-dayer. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice) and Ishan Kishan are the only other Men in Blue cricketers to achieve the feat before him.

From Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag, members of the Indian cricket fraternity hailed Gill for his fantastic achievement. Below is a compilation of some reactions to the Indian opener’s double century on Wednesday:

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations #NZvsIND 200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredibleunbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 200 in a one day game !! At such a young age incredible ✊✊✊ unbelievable!! A very proud day for me and shubmans dad !!!congratulations @ShubmanGill the whole country is proud of you 👏 🇮🇳 #NZvsIND

Krunal Pandya @krunalpandya24

Just the start of so much more to come Well played champ @ShubmanGill What a player🤩Just the start of so much more to comeWell played champ What a player🤩💯💯Just the start of so much more to come🇮🇳 Well played champ👏 @ShubmanGill https://t.co/Ay0ZUq3G0f

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Wow Shubman. Double hundred . Brilliant Wow Shubman. Double hundred . Brilliant

DK @DineshKarthik



Can keep watching you bat 🏏



#INDvNZ



A beautiful knock with each shot being more elegant than the earlier one.Can keep watching you bat @ShubmanGill A beautiful knock with each shot being more elegant than the earlier one. Can keep watching you bat @ShubmanGill! 👀🏏♥️#INDvNZ https://t.co/DMyIoLNclw

Nitish Rana @NitishRana_27 🏻 #fanfromdayone Incredible 🫡 @ShubmanGill watching your smooth and effortless swings make batting look easy. So proud and so happy for you Incredible 🫡 @ShubmanGill watching your smooth and effortless swings make batting look easy. So proud and so happy for you 👏🏻 #fanfromdayone

Munaf Patel @munafpa99881129

Moreover its not every time when nobody play at other end & you score one handedly.

#INDvsNZ

#TeamIndia What an amaizing show case @ShubmanGill you nailed it completely.Moreover its not every time when nobody play at other end & you score one handedly. What an amaizing show case @ShubmanGill you nailed it completely.Moreover its not every time when nobody play at other end & you score one handedly.#INDvsNZ #TeamIndia https://t.co/p7vxSuhmmO

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Fantastic Shubman. Great acceleration and a stellar double hundred . Fantastic Shubman. Great acceleration and a stellar double hundred . https://t.co/WFwTLCLMvd

Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar 🏻 🏻 #ShubmanGill Just seen a super special innings Just seen a super special innings 👏🏻👏🏻 #ShubmanGill

After India won the toss and batted first, Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (34 off 38) added 60 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli (8) and Ishan Kishan (5) could not make significant contributions, but Gill found an ally in Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 26). The duo added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.

Following SKY’s dismissal, Hardik Pandya joined the well-set opener and the two combined for a 74-run fifth wicket alliance. After Pandya also perished for 28, given out bowled in controversial fashion, Gill took over and single-handedly lifted the Men in Blue to an imposing total.

“To get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool” - Daryl Mitchell praises Shubman Gill

Following the conclusion of India’s innings, Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell praised Gill over his fantastic achievement. Speaking to the host broadcaster, he commented:

“That was good fun, amazing atmosphere here with all the crowd. They batted nicely. The way Gill batted was special. At the same time, if we can set a platform, build some partnerships and take it deep, you never know what can happen. Very special, to get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool.”

Chasing 350, New Zealand got off to a disappointing start, losing Devon Conway for 10 in the sixth over of their innings.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes