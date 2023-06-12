"Dil ke armaan aansuon mein beh gaye" - Aakash Chopra on India's failure to win an ICC trophy in 10 years

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final was another heartbreak in their quest to win their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Australia dished out a 209-run hammering to Rohit Sharma and Co. in the title decider which ended at The Oval in London on Sunday, June 11. India dished out another underwhelming performance in a knockout game and were outplayed in both the batting and bowling departments.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that while Australia have won all ICC trophies now, India's elusive 10-year wait continues:

"Australia have defeated us in a very convincing fashion. They have also lifted the WTC trophy and become the only team in the world to win all ICC trophies. There isn't a trophy that is not in Australia's cabinet. And if we talk about us, since 2013, it's just - Dil ke armaan aansuon mein beh gaye [Our hopes were swept away in our tears]."

The former Indian opener observed that the general talk after a knockout loss is about the team's good performances throughout the tournament:

"When we get knocked out from an ICC tournament, whether it is a World Cup semi-final or this WTC final or anything else, we always say that we have played good cricket. Of course, we have played good cricket."

Chopra highlighted that good cricket is expected and can almost be demanded from the Indian team. He reasoned that Indian cricket is blessed because of the plethora of players they have and the infrastructure they possess due to their financial muscle.

"It requires introspection because you even changed the captain" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India's all-format skipper.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that captaincy cannot be blamed for India's barren run, reasoning:

"To play well and not lift a trophy in 10 years, it requires introspection because you even changed the captain. Earlier it was that we should change the captain if (Virat) Kohli is not a good captain, but you don't win the trophy even when another captain came. It's not about the captain, the issues lie somewhere else."

Citing Australia's triumph in the 2021 T20 World Cup, the reputed commentator added that the alien conditions cannot be blamed either:

"You need to address that as 10 years is too long a time for you to continue playing good cricket but not lifting the trophy. Australia won the trophy in Dubai. They say that those conditions don't suit them and we didn't even qualify for the semi-finals."

Chopra concluded by stating that the Indian Premier League (IPL) too cannot be blamed for India's title drought. He reasoned that the Men in Blue won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy after the prestigious league started.

