Dilshan Madushanka doubtful for IND vs SL 2nd ODI due to dislocated shoulder

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka's availability for the second ODI against India at the Eden Gardens on Friday is in doubt after the youngster hurt himself while on the field during the first ODI.

Madushanka bowled just six overs and didn't return on the field as he was taken for an MRI and X-Ray. According to a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the left-arm pacer has dislocated his right shoulder and the team management are now awaiting the results of the scans.

If the damage done to his shoulder is serious, Dilshan Madushanka could also be ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series. This will be unfortunate for the youngster as he just made his ODI debut in Guwahati and was impressive in the T20Is.

Here's what the statement from SLC read:

"Dilshan Madushanka dislocated his right shoulder while diving in the outfield during the 1st ODI. He was sent for an X-ray and MRI. Upon receiving the said reports, the team management will decide on the future course of action."

SLC give update on Chamika Karunaratne's injury scare before IND vs SL 2nd ODI

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne was apparently playing the first ODI with an injury. He was hit with a ball on his upper lip and played the game with three stitches.

However, the board has claimed that Karunaratne is likely to be available for the second ODI at Eden Gardens. Here's what another release from them read:

"Chamika Karunaratne's upper lip was injured after being struck by a ball just before the toss of the first ODI. He received three stitches and took part in the game as per the recommendation of the team's medical staff. He is expected to be available for the second ODI."

Sri Lanka may need to bring in Lahiru Kumara and add some experience to their fast-bowling department if they want to beat India on Friday.

