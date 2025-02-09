Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was furious with teammate Harshit Rana for conceding four overthrows in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9. In a video that surfaced on social media, Rohit was heard yelling 'dimaag kahan hai tera' (What were you thinking?) as Rana was walking back to his mark.

The incident took place in the 32nd over of the innings as Harshit came on to bowl his seventh. England skipper Jos Buttler defended a fuller ball back to the bowler by slightly coming down the track. The 22-year-old pacer then targeted the stumps to run Buttler out.

However, the throw went awry, even evading the keeper KL Rahul, and ran away for four runs, causing the Indian captain to be unimpressed and behave harshly.

Harshit Rana, who made his first ODI appearance in the opening game in Nagpur and took three wickets, dismissed Harry Brook in the second match to break a threatening stand with Joe Root.

Rohit Sharma loses important toss in Cuttack

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler during the toss. (Credits: Getty)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the second toss in a row as Jos Buttler opted to bat first. The Men in Blue made two changes to their side, bringing in Virat Kohli and Varun Chakravarthy for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav, respectively.

As far as Rohit's performance with the bat is concerned, he will be desperate for a big knock after going through a lean patch in recent times. The Indian skipper endured a forgettable Test series in Australia and witnessed a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy. He also managed only a single-figure score in Nagpur before Saqib Mahmood dismissed him.

However, Rohit's poor outing with the bat didn't prevent India from coasting to victory in Nagpur as they did so with four wickets and 74 balls to spare. Hence, the hosts already hold a series lead and the onus is on England to level it.

