Dimuth Karunaratne bowled by Nathan Lyon for 36 in final match in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked up the key wicket of Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 1 (Thursday, February 6) of the second Test in the two-match series. The match is being played at the Galle International Stadium.

Playing in his 100th Test and also the final match of his career, Karunaratne appeared solid before being dismissed by Lyon on the third ball of the 33rd over. The 37-year-old spinner delivered a full ball from around the wicket. Karunaratne was deep in his crease as the ball angled in. The southpaw tried to bring the bat down in time, but the ball hit the cue end and rolled onto the stumps.

Trending

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old scored 36 runs off 83 balls, including three boundaries. Karunaratne’s dismissal left Sri Lanka at 93/2 after 32.3 overs in the first innings.

Australia takes four quick wickets to bounce back in the second session on Day 1

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in Galle. Nathan Lyon gave the visitors the first breakthrough in the eighth over, dismissing Pathum Nissanka for 11. Since then, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal took control, guiding the hosts to 87/1 at lunch on Day 1 after 30 overs.

However, the hosts lost Karunaratne for 36 runs in the third over after the play resumed, with Lyon claiming his second wicket. Shortly after, Angelo Mathews’ stay at the crease ended, as the veteran batter was dismissed for one off 26 balls, becoming Lyon’s third victim.

Travis Head then made his impact, dismissing Kamindu Mendis for 13 off 21 balls. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was then sent back for a golden duck by Mitchell Starc, as Sri Lanka lost half their side for 127.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 138/5 after 54 overs, with Chandimal on 66 and Kusal Mendis on four at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️