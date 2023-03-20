Dimuth Karunaratne to step down as Sri Lanka Test captain after Ireland series

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has decided to step down from his post following his side's 2-0 whitewash against New Zealand. The visitors were defeated by a comprehensive margin of an innings and 58 runs at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the second Test.

Following the culmination of the series, Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka for the last time in the upcoming series against Ireland and has conveyed the same to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board as well.

NewsWire 🇱🇰 @NewsWireLK Breaking : Dimuth Karunaratne to step down from Test captaincy after Ireland tour newswire.lk/2023/03/20/bre… Breaking : Dimuth Karunaratne to step down from Test captaincy after Ireland tour newswire.lk/2023/03/20/bre…

The series defeat also brings an end to the league stage of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side were in contention to make it to the finals but required a 2-0 result against New Zealand.

Their hopes were quashed after losing the first Test off the last ball on day five. Revealing that he will leave the captaincy after the Ireland series, Karunaratne said:

“I have informed the selectors that its good to appoint a new captain for the new test cycle, so I am ready to step down after the Ireland series."

He continued:

“I am yet to here from selectors what they think about my decision, but I feel I need to give the new captain to start from the beginning of the new test cycle, rather me stepping down from the middle of it”

Sri Lanka finished the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in fifth position with a winning percentage of 44.44 over a two-year span.

Dimuth Karunaratne first led Sri Lanka in 2019

The opening batter was first appointed as a stand-in captain in 2019, replacing Dinesh Chandimal. He led the nation to a historic series win in South Africa in his maiden captaincy stint, becoming the first Asian team to do so. He led Sri Lanka in 26 Tests, winning 10 matches, losing nine and drawing seven of them.

Ireland will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in April 2023. The series is slated to commence on April 16, while the second Test will begin on April 24. Both Tests are scheduled to take place at the Galle International Stadium.

