Dimuth Karunaratne unlikely to play final Test against England

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne will likely miss the second match of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against England, as per coach Mickey Arthur. After the 7-wicket loss in Galle, Arthur gave an update on Karunaratane's injury and said that the team management will take the final call soon.

Dimuth Karunaratne scored a century for Sri Lanka at The Wanderers Test against South Africa earlier this month. Unfortunately, during that knock, he suffered a hairline fracture in his left thumb. The skipper missed the first Test against England because of that discomfort, and he might miss the entire series now.

After suggesting Dimuth Karunaratane was unlikely to feature in the second Test match, coach Arthur added:

"We will make a decision over the next day or two."

Dinesh Chandimal captained the home team in Dimuth Karunaratne's absence at the Galle International Stadium. While England dominated Sri Lanka in the first innings, the Islanders gave the English side a run for their money in the second innings. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka still lost the game by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirimanne stepped up in captain Dimuth Karunaratne's absence

After a disastrous performance in the first innings, the Sri Lankan team bounced back in the Galle Test. Opener Lahiru Thirimanne led the home side's charge in the second innings with his first Test ton since 2013.

Kusal Perera and Angelo Mathews supported him with a fifty each. Unfortunately, the other batsmen could not contribute much as England were set a 74-run target only. After the defeat, coach Mickey Arthur spoke about Kusal Mendis, who has four ducks to his name in his last six Test innings.

"He is under pressure. International batsmen, when not scoring, are always under the pump," said Mickey Arthur.