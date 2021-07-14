Dinesh Chandimal writes a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket asking for clarity about his future, points towards stats of former greats

Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal has addressed a letter to Aravinda de Silva, chairman of the Sri Lankan Cricket Committee, asking for clarification on his future. The batsman also pointed towards statistics of former Sri Lankan cricketers during similar stages of their careers.

Dinesh Chandimal last represented Sri Lanka in March against the West Indies. Since then, the batsman has been overlooked across all formats, with the Sri Lankan team focusing on youngsters.

However, the 31-year-old is seemingly miffed by the situation and wrote a letter addressing 1996 World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva, asking for clarity about his cricketing future. Chandimal wrote:

“My performance statistics and my health statistics indicate I am more than capable of performing at the highest level at the moment. I am certain given the opportunity, I will be able to perform as expected and contribute towards Sri Lanka cricket in a positive manner. I would like to discuss my future with Sri Lanka cricket and as this is my profession, at this juncture it is very important for me to make the correct and most informed decisions for my future."

In the letter, Dinesh Chandimal also highlighted how past Sri Lankan greats went on to have an impressive career well past 31, his current age. The batsman argues he has it in him to produce consistent scores in the future, with his peak batting years yet to come.

"Every decision I have made was always by putting my country and team-first sometimes with dire consequences for me personally" - Dinesh Chandimal

In the letter, Dinesh Chandimal also highlights how he has batted in various batting positions across his career, leading to him suffering personally. He wrote:

"Going beyond my player statistics, my compliance towards health and fitness and my ethical standards towards SIC have been of the highest calibre. I have always demonstrated outstanding team player skills. In my career, every decision I have made was always by putting my country and team first sometimes with dire consequences for me personally."

The Sri Lankan team will soon be in action against India in the limited-overs series, starting on July 18. The hosts are yet to announce their squad, but Dinesh Chandimal is unlikely to be in the Lankans' scheme of things for the series.

