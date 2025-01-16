Dinesh Karthik hilariously replies to fan after getting run out in SA20 2025 match

Former Team India and currently Paarl Royals wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik used his wit and came up with a funny reply to a fan after he was run out in the match against MI Cape Town in SA20 2025. Karthik was a pre-season signing for the Royals and became the first Indian to play in the SA20.

Dinesh Karthik has been involved in a lot of run-outs in what has been a long illustrious career for him. One such case was yesterday when Karthik, after taking a stunning catch in the first innings, was run out yet again.

On the fourth ball of the 19th over, Karthik looked to steal a second run but the 39-year-old was undone by a fine throw by keeper Connor Esterhuizen, who had a shy at the stumps with a direct hit. After the game, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper bat took note of a post which read:

Trending

"Dinesh Karthik and Runout, The Never ending love story @DineshKarthik #SA20"

Karthik replied:

"Tell me about it 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️"

Take a look at the hilarious exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Dinesh Karthik scored 10 runs in six balls in his innings. So far in the SA20, he has only batted twice, scoring 12 runs from two innings.

Paarl Royal beat MI Cape Town by six wickets in the SA20 2025

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Paarl Royals did a fine job with the ball in hand, restricting MI Cape Town to 158/4 in their 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (91 off 64) and Reeza Hendricks (30 off 27) were the majority contributors for the Cape Town-based franchise.

The Royals made light work of the chase and finished the game with an over to spare. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (83 off 52) and David Miller (24 off 20) chipped in with the bat and led their team home to a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️