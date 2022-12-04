Dinesh Karthik after India lost first ODI vs Bangladesh- “We haven’t lost the game because of bowling” 

Dinesh Karthik reckons Team India’s batting unit failed to put on a show, which is why they lost the first ODI against Bangladesh by one wicket in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). The senior wicket-keeper batter pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Co. were bowled out with more than eight overs to spare, which put the visitors on the back foot.

He also backed the bowlers who stepped up till the 40th over before Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman’s unbeaten fifty-run partnership for the last wicket took the hosts home.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“We haven’t lost the game because of bowling. I think what let them down to a large part was their batting. I think the bowlers did a phenomenal job in getting those nine wickets until things went awry after that.”

He continued:

“They didn’t bat those last eight overs, didn’t stitch those partnerships together. That was the main cause why this game has gone away from India.”

India looked good to win the game, as they reduced Bangladesh to 136-9, before Miraz and Rehman's heroics stunned the visitors.

“These are the kind of matches Team India needs” – Dinesh Karthik unfazed by India’s loss

Karthik also feels that the loss will benefit Team India in the run-up to the 2023 World Cup at home. He reckons that the middle order got ample time to test themselves in the game.

He said:

“These are the kind of matches that Team India needs. Heading into the game, there needs to be pressure, and that is what is going to help Team India, come October and November.”

He added:

“Middle order getting an opportunity. India probably losing a game, but you want to walk in with pressure no matter who the team is, and that’s where they keep getting better.”

It's worth mentioning that the India batting unit flopped, but KL Rahul’s 73 helped the Men in Blue reach 186 in 41.2 overs. Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will next be in action in a must-win second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7).

