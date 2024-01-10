Dinesh Karthik joins England Lions' squad as batting consultant ahead of India tour

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has earned a coaching role with the England Lions for their upcoming tour of India. England Men’s Performance Director Mo Bobat remains optimistic that Karthik's knowledge of conditions should vastly help the touring party.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has been out of the Indian team's favor since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has consistently been part of the commentary teams, including the Ashes series last year. The 38-year-old will join the Lions squad nine days ahead of the start of the series.

Former England cricketers Graeme Swann and Ian Bell will also share their expertise with the group players alongside assistant coaches in Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson. Neil Killeen will serve as the head coach.

England Lions' squad: Josh Bohannan (c), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew, Ollie Robinson.

"I’m sure the lads will love spending time" - Mo Bobat on Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bobat is thrilled to have the veteran Indian cricketer in their ranks and believes Hopkinson and Dawson will equally be beneficial with their experience. He was quoted as saying by ecb.co.uk:

"Carl Hopkinson and Richard Dawson have extensive pathway experience and bring with them an England senior coaching perspective, and recent experience of Indian conditions. And it’s fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test.

"I’m sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India."

Bobat heaped praise on Killeen for doing an outstanding job in Sri Lanka last year and trusts him to bring his skills to the fore. He said:

"Neil Killeen did an excellent job leading the Lions in Sri Lanka last year and will assume head coach responsibilities again. Similarly, Ian Bell and Graeme Swann have spent time around our Lions environments over the past year and will be well-placed to continue supporting the players, many of whom they already know well.

"They both bring fantastic experiences to their respective coaching and mentoring roles."

The first of the four matches begins on January 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

