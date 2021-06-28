Dinesh Karthik shares picture of fan in England asking for Valimai update, wonders if anyone has an idea

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has shared a picture of a fan in the UK asking for an update on South superstar Ajith Kumar’s much-delayed film ‘Valimai’.

Dinesh Karthik, who is doing commentary duty in England, has been winning praise for his frank and refreshing views as an analyst. His daily weather reports from Southampton also became quite popular during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.

On Monday, Dinesh Karthik revealed the funniest and toughest query he has come across during his time in the UK. Sharing a picture of a fan in England asking for Valimai update, the cricketer captioned it:

“Anyone???”

Tagging Moeen Ali and Ravichandran Ashwin, the message in the shared image read:

“Anyone have a clue? Of all things I witnessed in UK until now, this is the funniest and probably the toughest to answer.”

Crazy Tamil fans asked Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England all-rounder Moeen Ali for a Valimai update during the second Test India-England Test in Chennai earlier this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin had revealed that a confused Moeen had asked him what ‘Valimai’ meant.

Valimai update has become a viral joke in Tamil Nadu since the movie starring Ajith Kumar has been in the making for a few years now.

Dinesh Karthik thanks fans after being praised for his impressive commentary debut

Dinesh Karthik's pleasant commentary during the WTC final impressed fans, who took to social media to praise his work with the mic in hand.

Following the conclusion of the WTC final, the wicketkeeper-batsman shared an emotional post on social media, thanking his well-wishers for accepting him in his new role. Sharing glimpses from his time in Southampton, Dinesh Karthik wrote:

"This one, I just cannot describe in words… I started this journey to experience the other side of cricket and wanted to share the journey with y’all too… and the love and appreciation I got from everyone just made everything worth it! Love you all!."

Despite not having played for India since the disastrous outing in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Karthik expressed confidence in making a comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cups. He told Sportskeeda:

“100%. I think if you go by my stats, in domestic cricket, in the IPL, in T20Is – I’m very confident and I genuinely believe I should be there in the team. The rest is up to the selectors and the think tank to obviously pick the team. I believe I can contribute to this team in the middle order and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills in the T20 format.”

Dinesh Karthik will be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE in September.

