"I don't think we need go the England way" - Dinesh Karthik on Team India's approach in ODI cricket 

Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik does not feel that India have to employ an all-out aggressive approach to the 50-over format like England. The Men In Blue lost their third consecutive ODI series away from home with their defeat in South Africa.

England opted to revamp their entire approach when it comes to ODI cricket following their dismal campaign at the 2015 World Cup. Their aggressive approach, strengthened by a deep batting lineup, brought them immense success. It ultimately led them to glory at the 2019 World Cup, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"India have a different policy than England when it comes to ODI cricket. I don't think we will get slam-bang swashbuckling openers like England. The problem with it is that if you do it in India, you do it for two games and then get out trying to do something fancy, then the knife is on your neck. Among all openers, I have not seen anyone go at it from ball one barring Prithvi Shaw. Only difference is that Shaw plays proper cricketing shots. So, I don't think we need go the England way post 2015 World Cup."

India's woes in powerplay bowling, spin bowling and middle order batting have been alarming over the past couple of series. The team management have several issues to address in the buildup to the 2023 World Cup.

There are a lot of hungry players in India: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik went on to explain how hunger is a pivotal factor in the performances of several members of the team. Outlining Deepak Chahar and Shikhar Dhawan as examples, he noted how there are several more players eager to make their mark within the Indian team. Karthik added:

"You've got to understand that there are a lot of hungry players in India Deepak Chahar, the way he bowled, he batted, then Shikhar Dhawan for example, time is running out for him according to a lot of people, even he wouldn't know why. He has been doing so well in ODIs for India, again here he is the leading run-scorer."

Karthik said:

"That's all you can do as a batter. That's hunger there again, wanting to be a part of Team India, wanting to be a part of the setup, giving everything he has got. But, the question is will the players with the hunger be allowed to carry on because of other factors like age, fitness, and others. Those decisions will be taken in the near future."

India will play six more ODIs in the calendar year. The team will host West Indies before traveling to England in July.

