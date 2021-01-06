"Disappointed with our batsmen, they were little negative"- Glenn McGrath wants Australia to play more fearlessly

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath feels the Australia cricket team were negative with their batting in the Melbourne Test and praised India on how they handled the conditions against a quality bowling attack.

McGrath suggested that the Australian batting unit need to back themselves and play without fear.

India managed to turn things around in Melbourne after suffering a humiliating loss in the Adelaide Test.

Speaking on Unplayable Podcast, Glenn McGrath felt the Australians weren't proactive enough and went into survival mode while batting.

"I was a little bit disappointed with our batsmen. They were little negative, didn't show intent, weren't proactive and they just sat back, and it was more about survival rather than looking to score runs and put the onus back on the bowlers. That's where Australia let themselves down a bit. They also dropped a few catches. David Warner coming back in the side should give a little bit of lift as well. But i would like the batsman to go out and bat without fear and just back themselves and go out and see what they can do." said McGrath.

The World Cup-winning fast bowler was all praise for Ajinkya Rahane, who captained India effectively and scored a crucial century in the first innings.

"You have to give credit to India, the way they batted (in Melbourne), the changes they made had a big impact, Rahane really stepped up with getting the opportunity to captain. I think they showed how to handle conditions and bat against quality bowling attack." added McGrath.

It's the first time since 1988 that Australia have had a home Test without any batsman making a half century #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jvvIfPqBXj — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2020

Australia cricket team struggled to get going in second Test

Australia lost the second Test by eight wickets.

Generally known for playing an attacking brand of cricket, Australia looked woefully out of sorts in terms of keeping the scoreboard moving in the second Test.

Australia batted with a run rate of 2.69 in the first innings and 1.94 in the second innings of the Melbourne Test.

For the first time in 21st century, the Aussies failed to score 200 runs in a Test innings, despite batting for 100 overs. They were 196-9 at the 100-over mark in Melbourne in the second innings.

India tightened the noose on Australia in Melbourne even though they missed some of their key bowlers.

The National Selection Panel has chosen an 18-player Australian men’s squad for the remaining two matches of the @VodafoneAU Test Series against India.



Read more here: https://t.co/hRInbwxJiz #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nVgkMcdDoN — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 30, 2020

The home team will undoubtedly receive a boost with David Warner's inclusion in the third Test. But it remains to be seen how much of a difference he can make in Sydney.