"Do me a f*****g favor" - Kevin Pietersen lashes out at UK journalist after comments on England's lack of training in IND vs ENG ODI series 2025

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has slammed a UK-based journalist for saying he and ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri were wrong in criticizing the visiting team for avoiding training sessions during the three-match ODI series in India. In response, the 44-year-old has questioned the journalist for citing injuries behind England players not training in the nets.

After a 0-3 whitewash against the Men in Blue, the cricketer-turned-commentator spoke about the significance of practicing in the nets following their debacle against spinners. The Jos Buttler-led side lost 13 out of 30 wickets to spinners in the three-match series.

On Thursday, February 13, Kevin Pietersen wrote on X:

“Just got sent an article where a leading UK journo has said that Shastri & I got it wrong last night when discussing England not training. Reason - injuries and quick turnaround between games…! Do me a f*****g favour! Stop writing about cricket if you’re going to write such rubbish. “

“Injuries are part of sport and this schedule is like every bilateral series almost ever played. Injuries are NOT stopping batters from batting against net bowlers and learning the art of playing spin. And that’s where they should have been to IMPROVE! Trust me on this one as it saved my career against spin! It seems the journos are in cahoots with what we’re trying to be brainwashed into believing! You won’t fool the fan with such!” he added.

“I am absolutely gobsmacked” – Kevin Pietersen on England players skipping training sessions in IND vs ENG ODI series 2025

On Wednesday, Kevin Pietersen slammed the England players for skipping training sessions. He wrote on X:

"I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series. How can this be? Seriously, how? I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur.”

He continued:

“There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win.”

“And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening. Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!” Pietersen added.

England will begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Australia in Lahore on Thursday, February 20.

Kevin Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 37 T20Is. He was part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning squad.

