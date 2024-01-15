"Do you want the first one or should I take it?" - Steve Smith on text exchange with Usman Khawaja after being confirmed as Test opener

Australian star Steve Smith revealed his text message to his to-be opening partner, Usman Khawaja, upon being confirmed as the Test opener to replace David Warner.

The Smith-Khawaja opening partnership will come to fruition when Australia takes on the West Indies in the first of two Tests, starting in Adelaide on January 17. While Smith has never opened the innings in 105 Tests, Khawaja has been sensational at the very position, averaging over 57 in 51 innings.

Speaking on SEN Cricket, Smith disclosed his text exchange with Khawaja once he found out about opening the batting for Australia in Tests.

“I randomly sent him a message, I don’t think he knew I was opening yet and I said, ‘Do you want the first one or should I take it?’. He sent back, ‘Opening?’, and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m in. We actually haven’t decided who is taking the first one yet, but after I got out first ball the other night (in the BBL) I was like ‘Uz, maybe you should take it’. We’re not fussed. It doesn’t matter when you face your first ball, whether you’re opening or batting at four or whatever, it’s all the same," said Smith.

Smith boasts an incredible red-ball record. The 34-year-old is Australia's fourth leading run-scorer in the long format, with 9.514 runs at an average of 58.01, including 32 centuries.

"It just wears me down mentally" - Steve Smith

Smith has had some long waits before coming out to bat.

Steve Smith admitted to being mentally worn down at times before even going out to bat due to keenly watching every passing delivery of the Australian innings on TV and live at the stadium in a Test match.

With Australia boasting a formidable top three in Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne, the veteran batter has often entered the crease after a long wait.

"It just wears me down mentally. I watch so closely when I’m waiting to bat and there’s usually a slight delay on the TV so I’d watch live and then I’d watch he TV. So if I’m waiting for 300 balls, I’m probably watching 600. It’s wearing me down mentally, and then once I’m out there I’m more fatigued. I don’t have that anymore which is exciting," said Smith.

Despite an outstanding overall Test record, Smith has struggled for dominance since the start of 2023, with an average of 42 in 14 outings.

In the recent series against Pakistan that Australia won 3-0, the 34-year-old scored only the solitary half-century in five completed innings despite getting his eye in on each occasion.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App