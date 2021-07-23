"Does anyone know the rule?" - Fans roast Sri Lanka as they wrongly celebrate Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

A comedy of errors is perhaps the only way to summarize Suryakumar Yadav's DRS decision in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka players appealed for an LBW against Suryakumar Yadav and when given out on the field, the batsman decided to take it upstairs.

The impact was outside off and according to the rule, Suryakumar Yadav was not out. However, the Sri Lankan players might not have taken the impact into consideration and they started celebrating as the ball was shown to be hitting the leg stump.

Suryakumar Yadav also decided to start walking to the pavilion and did not realize that he was not out. The umpire Kumar Dharmasena had to call the batsman back and tell the fielding team that he was not out. Even the DRS decision was dodgy, as the ball looked to be turning away but was shown to be hitting leg stump.

Twitter reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's controversial DRS decision

Fans on Twitter trolled the Sri Lankan team for celebrating as if they had taken a wicket. They also slammed the third umpire for making a DRS blunder as Suryakumar Yadav would have been adjudged out if the impact had been umpire's call.

Here's how the fans reacted:

What a farce. Sri Lanka players celebrated. Does anyone know the rule? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 23, 2021

That was hilarious, do Sri lanka and Surya not know LBW laws — Dweplea (@dweplea) July 23, 2021

Still can't believe how badly that whole review went for everyone involved! Though the worst was reserved for Sri Lanka in terms of the result 🤣 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 23, 2021

Sri Lanka National cricket team — Bad Cricket Takes (@Badcrickettakes) July 23, 2021

Hilarious that 😂😂😂😂 Poor SKY! Pooooor Sri Lanka! TV umpire needs to brush up the rules 😛 #SLvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) July 23, 2021

Sri Lanka meanwhile, fails to play even 5 players of international level. https://t.co/lILUqzmvxr — Parth Tyagi (@parthtyagi21) July 23, 2021

Third umpire during that DRS review 🤦 thankfully right call was made in the end. #SLvIND #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/bPOfoTJ6NA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

Sri lankan players reaction after that ball tracking result beneficial to Suryakumar Yadav#INDvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/biZxDwQ9BU — 💛Gokul Ganesh💛 (@go_knack07) July 23, 2021

DRS in cricket is a joke tbh. That #SuryaKumarYadav lbw decision making just gave an impression that even umpires are clueless about the rules behind the technology. It wasn't a pleasing advertisement for cricket to the world.#INDvSL #ODIseries #DRSwhat — Nitin Mittal (@MittalNtweets) July 23, 2021

India have made six changes to their line-up after already sealing the series 2-0. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya are playing their first ODI for India.

After losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson built a nice platform to accelerate. However, both have been dismissed close to their respective half-centuries. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 49 and Samson fell to another soft dismissal for 46.

Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey are at the crease and India are 147-3 after 23 overs. It is raining currently in Colombo and India will be the happier of the two sides. Sri Lanka will be hopeful of picking up more wickets after the restart and would be keen to restrict India to as low a score as possible.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee