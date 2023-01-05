"Does it come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats" - Simon Doull takes a cheeky dig at Pakistan captain 

New Zealand commentator Simon Doull has taken a cheeky dig at Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the pitch in use at the National Stadium in Karachi for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The pitch has come under the scanner once again for not having any help for the bowlers. New Zealand scored a 449-run total in the first innings, and in reply, Pakistan aggregated 408 runs. The Kiwis are 119/3 at the end of 39 overs in the second session of Day 4.

Many cricket experts have questioned the pitch in Karachi in the recent past, and Simon Doull has now joined the long list. While on commentary for the said Test, he said:

"When it comes to the Test match, it is completely different. Where does this directive come from? Does it come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats? Does it come from above him?"

The ongoing Test is the last of Pakistan's 2022/23 home season. Fans should note that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the number one run-getter in Tests last year, but his team failed to win a single Test on home soil.

Can Babar Azam lead Pakistan to a win in the final Test of the home season?

As mentioned earlier, the Blackcaps are 119/3 in the second innings with a lead of 160 runs at the time of writing. Four and a half sessions remain in the Karachi Test match. It will be interesting to see if the Pakistan team can end their home season on a winning note.

The two-match WTC series between Pakistan and New Zealand stands level at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.

