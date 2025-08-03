"Does not make sense" - Former wicket-keeper slams Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill over time wasting tactics on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik slammed Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for wasting time on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval. Heading close to lunch, the two batters looked to buy time and not play another over.

The visitors tried to slow things down. Gill, who was on strike during the 44th over of India's innings, took his time to ensure it would be the last over before lunch. Before the final delivery of the over, Yashasvi Jaiswal, at the non-strikers' end, then hobbled and pointed to his hamstring. He tried to suggest he had gotten cramps to further slow things down.

However, Dinesh Karthik was not impressed by the tactics. He reckoned that the batters should be ready and not delay proceedings.

"If the bowler is at the top of his mark, I think you should be ready as a batter. Jadeja is an exception. But if a fast bowler is ready, then you need to be ready. Especially if you are at the non-strikers' end, delaying it does not make sense," he said on Sky Sports Cricket. (4:19)

It ended up being the last over of the session. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed just fine while walking off. The England players were not pleased and had another go at the Indian batters. There were words exchanged between the players and fingers pointed as well.

Dinesh Karthik praises Yashasvi Jaiswal for an impressive series

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fabulous hundred on Day 3, leading India's charge with the bat. The left-hander made 118 runs off 164 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and two sixes. It was his second hundred of the series, following his ton in the opening Test.

Dinesh Karthik praised the youngster for his performance on his very first England tour. Despite the pitches being good for batting in most games, he credited Jaiswal for his application and particularly lauded him for his ton at The Oval.

"A very good series (for Jaiswal). Young player, coming to England for the first time, it's a massive challenge. For him, in all fairness, pitches have been good to bat on. But this pitch at The Oval was not easy. He put his mind in and batted nicely. But overall, a very successful series. For your first time in England, a series you will definitely take as an opener," he said. (2:21)

Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the series on a magnificent note. The 23-year-old made 411 runs from ten innings, averaging 41.10. He scored two hundreds and as many half-centuries, doing his job well as an opener.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

