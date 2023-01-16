"Does someone call this a match?" - Aakash Chopra on India's annihilation of Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15, was an absolute mismatch.

The Men in Blue posted a mammoth 390/5 on the back of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill's centuries after opting to bat first. They then bowled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 73 to register an emphatic 317-run win, the biggest victory margin by runs in ODI history.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized Sri Lanka's performance, elaborating:

"Does someone call this a match? Teams don't make as many runs as what Sri Lanka lost by, what are you doing? Virat Kohli scored 166 and the opposition team scored 73, you lost to just one guy. A 317-run win, teams don't score 317 runs these days. You lost the series 3-0."

Chopra feels such games will drive crowds away from the already in-trouble ODI format, stating:

"ODI cricket, personally, is not exciting to watch for me and how will it work if it is like this? Very few people came to the Thiruvanthapuram ground also. Was it a protest for Samson's absence or was it because it was a dead rubber but we expected more people to come, it was a Sunday."

Sanju Samson was not picked for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, probably because the Indian squad already has two wicketkeeper-batters in KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper also picked up a knee injury in the first T20I against the same opponents and has not been selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand.

"The guy is flying" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell

Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief during Sri Lanka's innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra praised Mohammed Siraj for bowling a devastating spell during Sri Lanka's chase, saying:

"It happens rarely that 22 overs of cricket are played and one bowler bowls 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj - the guy is flying, he is doing amazing things. He is constantly doing well, he picked up four wickets in 10 overs while giving 32 runs."

Chopra added that the Hyderabad seamer has made it a habit to strike blows with the new ball, observing:

"He cleaned up the top-order in a jiffy. He is consistently picking up wickets. We have discussed earlier as well that he comes in the powerplay overs and picks up wickets. He is absolutely sensational both with the new and old ball. Here Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also picked up two wickets apiece."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball.

Siraj registered figures of 4/32 in his 10 overs and ran out Chamika Karunaratne. While Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets apiece, Ashen Bandara was unable to bat due to an injury suffered in a horrific clash with Jeffrey Vandersay on the field.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Will India register a 3-0 win in the ODI series against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes