“Does not think out of the box” – Shoaib Malik suggests Babar Azam to quit captaincy after losing to India in 2023 World Cup 

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik reckons that reigning skipper Babar Azam should leave captaincy because he doesn’t think out of the box. The 41-year-old believes that the Lahore-born batter should play as a proper batter for the larger benefit of the Men in Green. The reaction came as Pakistan lost the 2023 World Cup match against India by seven wickets on October 14.

Malik recently told A-Sports (24:20 onwards):

"I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy, but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player.”

As a skipper, Babar, who is currently the World No.1 batter, has amassed 2115 runs in 37 ODIs at an average of 62.21, including eight hundreds and 14 half-centuries. As a player, the right-handed batter has scored 3359 runs in 72 innings at an average of 54.1, including 11 centuries and 15 fifties.

As skipper, Babar has led Pakistan to 24 wins in 37 matches at a win percentage of 68.05. The best win percentage among all Pakistani captains.

Captaincy record in ODIs for Pakistan:

Imran Khan – 75 wins in 139 matches

Wasim Akram – 66 wins in 109 matches

Inzamam-ul-Haq – 51 wins in 87 matches

Misbah-ul-Haq – 45 wins in 87 matches

Waqar Younis – 37 wins in 62 matches

Sarfaraz Ahmed – 28 wins in 50 matches

Javed Miandad – 26 wins in 62 matches

Shoaib Malik – 25 wins in 41 matches

Babar Azam – 24 wins in 37 matches

“He is a genuine skipper” – Mohammad Yusuf backs Babar Azam as captain amid 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yusuf, meanwhile, backed Babar Azam as captain amid the 2023 World Cup. The 49-year-old pointed out that Pakistan’s most successful captain in terms of wins Imran Khan lost the 1983 and 1987 World Cups before winning it in 1992. He said as quoted by Samaa TV (1:00 onwards):

“During the World Cup, I don’t think anybody should talk about this. Secondly, Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992."

Yusuf added:

"Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time. He is the captain because he has the ability. He did not become the captain because he is related to the PCB chairman. He is a genuine skipper."

Babar Azam and Co. will next play against Australia in the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. They have won two out of the first three games, including wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka by 81 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Pakistan’s remaining schedule in the 2023 World Cup

October 20: vs Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 2 PM IST

October 23: vs Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2 PM IST

October 27: vs South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2 PM IST

October 31: vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 PM IST

November 4: vs New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 10.30 AM IST

November 11: vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 2 PM IST