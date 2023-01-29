"Doesn't look international material" - Twitterati react as Rahul Tripathi gets out cheaply in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Team India batter Rahul Tripathi had an ordinary outing with the bat during the second T20I of the three-match home series against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

Tripathi managed to score just 13 runs off 18 balls. Ish Sodhi dismissed the right-handed batter in the 11th over of India's run chase. He perished while attempting a sweep shot off the leg spinner.

Tripathi seemed to have timed the shot fairly well. However, he wasn't able to get enough elevation and was caught in the deep by Glenn Phillips.

Several fans took to social media, reacting to the dynamic batter's underwhelming performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Sayanta Sengupta @sayanta2001

Scores of 35, 5, 0 and 13 so far in his international career so far.

These opportunities are golden for him.

Apart from his debut innings, batting fluency has been eluding! #indvsnz #TeamIndia I'm afraid Rahul Tripathi is squandering his opportunities here.Scores of 35, 5, 0 and 13 so far in his international career so far.These opportunities are golden for him.Apart from his debut innings, batting fluency has been eluding! #RahulTripathi I'm afraid Rahul Tripathi is squandering his opportunities here. Scores of 35, 5, 0 and 13 so far in his international career so far. These opportunities are golden for him. Apart from his debut innings, batting fluency has been eluding! #RahulTripathi #indvsnz #TeamIndia

PRASAD RAVICHANDRAN @Meet_Me_PRASI

#INDVsNZT20 Wanna watch an immature cricket at the highest level.. Watch the reply innings of @rahultripathi today.. A target of just 100 to score but still losing his wicket to prove a point to selectors on why he was not selected all these years! Wanna watch an immature cricket at the highest level.. Watch the reply innings of @rahultripathi today.. A target of just 100 to score but still losing his wicket to prove a point to selectors on why he was not selected all these years! #INDVsNZT20

Jailal Singh @JailalSingh16 Rahul tripathi ko kyon khila rahe hain bhai...Prithvi shaw ko khilao na....Ye rahul name ko kuchh jyada hi chance dete hain Rahul tripathi ko kyon khila rahe hain bhai...Prithvi shaw ko khilao na....Ye rahul name ko kuchh jyada hi chance dete hain

Love Thy Cricket @Cric_Strategist #INDVsNZT20 Sorry to say but Rahul Tripathi is squandering his chances. Both matches he had a chance to make a statement and cement his spot and he got out to poor strokes. I am a big fan of his selfless attitude but not careless batting! @rahultripathi Sorry to say but Rahul Tripathi is squandering his chances. Both matches he had a chance to make a statement and cement his spot and he got out to poor strokes. I am a big fan of his selfless attitude but not careless batting! @rahultripathi #INDVsNZT20

Baljinder Saini @BaljSaini #asktheexpert Rahul tripathi k pas talent hai pr tej khelne k chakr mein apni wicket de deta hai. Apko nhi lgta k ragul ko wicket pr thora time spent krne k bd short khelne chahiye? @StarSportsIndia Rahul tripathi k pas talent hai pr tej khelne k chakr mein apni wicket de deta hai. Apko nhi lgta k ragul ko wicket pr thora time spent krne k bd short khelne chahiye? @StarSportsIndia #asktheexpert

Balaji @_CLife Rahul Tripathi over Samson still perplexes me.. Rahul Tripathi won’t even make it the starting XI in all matches for his IPL team.. #INDvNZ Rahul Tripathi over Samson still perplexes me.. Rahul Tripathi won’t even make it the starting XI in all matches for his IPL team.. #INDvNZ

Krishna Kumar @AtkrishnanKumar

#INDvNZ Somebody tell Rahul Tripathi to be selfish.If he scored singles and twos he would have finished not out and helped in Indian win.Cruel management and fans will forget you soon.You deserve better and Unselfishness will not be considered in future Somebody tell Rahul Tripathi to be selfish.If he scored singles and twos he would have finished not out and helped in Indian win.Cruel management and fans will forget you soon.You deserve better and Unselfishness will not be considered in future #INDvNZ

Don't judge..! @imrathoreshpnit



#INDVsNZT20 Bhai ye Rahul Tripathi run kb marega ...? Bhai ye Rahul Tripathi run kb marega ...?#INDVsNZT20

Bhuwan Singh Manral @Bhuwan84_manral @SushantNMehta Kya player hai yeh 100 run ka chase 200 ka bana diya, ipl mein performance se kuch nahi hota, Rahul Tripathi overrated player hai aur kuch nahi, ish team ke rang theek nahi lag rahe @SushantNMehta Kya player hai yeh 100 run ka chase 200 ka bana diya, ipl mein performance se kuch nahi hota, Rahul Tripathi overrated player hai aur kuch nahi, ish team ke rang theek nahi lag rahe

Mohit @MohitRR19

#IndvsNZ Rahul tripathi just a ipl bully not made for international cricket. Rahul tripathi just a ipl bully not made for international cricket.#IndvsNZ

Notably, Rahul Tripathi has four T20I appearances to his name. The player impressed many with his gutsy 35-run knock against Sri Lanka. However, he has been inconsistent and hasn't made the most of his chances in international cricket.

The 31-year-old was dismissed for a duck in the T20I series opener against New Zealand. Tripathi will be hoping to bounce back in the third and final fixture of the rubber.

India complete six-wicket win in 2nd T20I to level series

The Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 21-run loss in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, Hardik Pandya and Co. made amends by winning the second encounter by six wickets to level the series at 1-1.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first in Lucknow. The decision backfired, as they could only manage to post 99 runs on the board in 20 overs. For India, Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, and Kuldeep Yadav each finished with a single scalp.

The run chase proved to be a tricky one, with India emerging victorious in the final over. Suryakumar Yadav was the top-scorer for the home team, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 31 deliveries.

The two nations will lock horns in the all-important series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes