"Doesn't look international material" - Twitterati react as Rahul Tripathi gets out cheaply in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Team India batter Rahul Tripathi had an ordinary outing with the bat during the second T20I of the three-match home series against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.
Tripathi managed to score just 13 runs off 18 balls. Ish Sodhi dismissed the right-handed batter in the 11th over of India's run chase. He perished while attempting a sweep shot off the leg spinner.
Tripathi seemed to have timed the shot fairly well. However, he wasn't able to get enough elevation and was caught in the deep by Glenn Phillips.
Notably, Rahul Tripathi has four T20I appearances to his name. The player impressed many with his gutsy 35-run knock against Sri Lanka. However, he has been inconsistent and hasn't made the most of his chances in international cricket.
The 31-year-old was dismissed for a duck in the T20I series opener against New Zealand. Tripathi will be hoping to bounce back in the third and final fixture of the rubber.
India complete six-wicket win in 2nd T20I to level series
The Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 21-run loss in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, Hardik Pandya and Co. made amends by winning the second encounter by six wickets to level the series at 1-1.
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first in Lucknow. The decision backfired, as they could only manage to post 99 runs on the board in 20 overs. For India, Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, and Kuldeep Yadav each finished with a single scalp.
The run chase proved to be a tricky one, with India emerging victorious in the final over. Suryakumar Yadav was the top-scorer for the home team, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 31 deliveries.
The two nations will lock horns in the all-important series decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.
