"Doesn’t make sense to me" - Mitchell Marsh reluctant to open in Test cricket after David Warner's retirement

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has expressed his reluctance to open the innings in Test cricket once David Warner retires from the format. The seam-bowling all-rounder revealed that he enjoys batting at No. 6 and is reluctant to have it changed.

The burly all-rounder smashed a whirlwind 90 on day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Perth to give Australia a formidable total of 487. He also had reasonable success in England in the Ashes this year while batting in the lower middle-order, hammering a run-a-ball 118 in Headingley.

Speaking after the play on day 2, Marsh reflected that he is enjoying his batting position and that it makes little sense to shift to the opening spot.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, the 32-year-old stated:

"How do I answer this without making a headline? For me I appreciate there’s talk about it and eventually we’re going to need a new opener with Davey leaving, but I’ve worked really hard to get back in this side and for me to look forward to having a role as an opener just doesn’t make sense to me."

He added:

"I love being at number six and in my last four Test matches I’ve really found my way and I guess who I am as a Test cricketer and I’m loving it, so I’m reluctant to change that."

The West Australian has opened the innings in ODIs a few times this year, getting Australia off to brisk starts. With Warner playing as an aggressive opener in Tests since making his debut in Tests, experts have thrown in Marsh's name as a like-for-like replacement.

"I just wanted to come into this Test team and be really true to myself" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: ICC Twitter)

Marsh thanked Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald for plotting his return to the Test side. He admitted knowing only one way of playing:

"But I just wanted to come into this Test team and be really true to myself. I’m thankful to Patty [Cummins] and Ronnie [coach Andrew McDonald] for helping me get to this point where I’ve found my method that works. I don’t necessarily have the technique of Smudger and Marnus where they can defend and leave for hours and get through those periods."

After Australia piled 487, Pakistan finished with 132-2 at Stumps, with Imam-ul-Haq and Khurram Shahzad at the crease.