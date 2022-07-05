"Doesn’t need to bowl over the wicket" - Graeme Swann on India's use of Ravindra Jadeja in fourth innings of Edgbaston Test vs England

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has suggested that India's Ravindra Jadeja's tactic to bowl from over the wicket on day four of the Edgbaston Test against England wasn't a great decision.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, he pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja is a skilful bowler who doesn't need to bowl long spells from over the wicket because of the rough patches. He believes the visitors could have avoided the ploy during England's run chase.

He stated:

"Where I think India missed a trick is Ravindra Jadeja bowling over the wicket. Ravindra is such a good bowler, he doesn’t need to bowl over the wicket. 100 for 3, chasing 370. There are certain moments in an innings where you have to be ruthless, and identify your time to have a go at the opposition."

The left-arm spinner bowled 15 overs on day four, conceding 53 runs. He failed to pick up a wicket and it appeared his job was to dry up runs from one end.

Swann highlighted how Jadeja was trying to exploit the rough patch to slow down scoring, with the field not attacking enough to fetch wickets. He believes the spinner should rather have been used to provide breakthroughs.

Swann reckoned India should look to bowl him from around the wicket as that will create more chances.

He added:

"Your job in the 4th innings, as a spinner, is to win the game for the team. That’s what you are expected to do, or at least take 2-3 wickets, pile on the pressure from one end. You can’t do that, bowling into a foothold without catchers. You are not going to take wickets. I would much rather see India go around the wicket.

"I know the pitch is not doing much, but he is world-class, Ravindra Jadeja has got 200 Test wickets. That’s how you win a game for India. You force the batters to play big shots."

Meanwhile, India set an imposing target of 378 for England in the fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston. However, the Jasprit Bumrah-led side are in need of a miraculous turnaround on the final day as the English batters have already accumulated 259 runs.

BCCI @BCCI



England move to 259/3 before the close of play.



See you tomorrow for Day 5 action.



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND That's Stumps on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test!England move to 259/3 before the close of play.See you tomorrow for Day 5 action.Scorecard That's Stumps on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test! England move to 259/3 before the close of play. See you tomorrow for Day 5 action. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND https://t.co/N48XjJFZF8

England need 119 runs to win rescheduled fifth Test against India

Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley gave their side a brilliant start with a partnership of 107 runs. While India bounced back by picking up three quick wickets, Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) once again shifted the momentum in the hosts' favour.

Ben Stokes and Co. require 119 runs on day five to secure a momentous Test victory. The ongoing contest is a must-win one for them as India have a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far