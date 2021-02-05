Dom Bess “will go loony” if he gets Virat Kohli’s wicket

England off-spinner Dom Bess has set his sights on Virat Kohli for the series against India. The Indian skipper returns to international cricket after a month-and-half-long hiatus in the England Test series.

In a candid light-hearted chat with UK’s radio station Talk Sport, Dom Bess revealed that he would go “loony” if he were to dismiss Virat Kohli.

“I will go loony, be running off,” said Dom Bess when asked what if he got the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Dom Bess, nomade an impressive start to his Test career. Making his debut in 2018, he has played 12 Tests and claimed 31 wickets at an average of 33.09. He has also been handy with the bat as well, averaging just over 25. The 23-year-old has impressed enough to be selected ahead of Moeen Ali for the first Test at Chennai.

Dom Bess has also ensured that he has had a bit of cricket in his room during the hotel quarantine.

“No (not much cricket in the room), but I have got one of the SG balls to get accustomed to. In Sri Lanka, we had used Kookaburra. Getting the ball in my hand, getting the feel of it really,” the Somerset all-rounder added.

Jos Buttler, the best footballer in the England side: Dom Bess

A self-proclaimed Justin Bieber fan, Dom Bess reveals that Sam Curran is the best DJ in the England dressing room. The talented southpaw plays from Bieber and other artists to keep the team in good spirits.

In addition to calling Ben Stokes the ‘King of the team Whatsapp Group’, Dom Bess also revealed that Jos Buttler is one of the England camp’s best footballers.

“Either Jos Buttler or Chris Woakes but I have to pick Buttler. Once he gets into it, he can get aggressive!” Dom Bess added.

The last time England won in India was during the 2012-13 season with the chief architects being off-spinner Graeme Swann, and left-arm spinner Monty Panesar. For England to repeat the feat, a lot will depend on how Dom Bess and Jack Leach fare.