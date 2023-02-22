"Don't criticize so much that it starts affecting the player's mental health"- Harbhajan Singh on KL Rahul

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels fans are being a bit too harsh in their criticism of KL Rahul for his woeful run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a poor Test series in Bangladesh, Rahul has failed to make any score of note in the ongoing series as well, prompting many to say that he should be dropped from the XI.

Many fans feel an in-form Shubman Gill could be a better candidate to open the innings and are furious with Rahul's recurring low scores. However, Harbhajan wants the fans to understand that the opener would already be feeling horrible that he isn't able to contribute properly for his team.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Whenever a player is out of form, it is the player himself who feels the most hurt and then his family. I understand as fans you all are passionate and love your players, but don't criticize so much that it starts affecting the player's mental health."

KL Rahul has not done a crime: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan had some stern words to say as he reminded the fans that Rahul hadn't committed a crime for facing such scrutiny. He also claimed that team management is best judged on when to back a player and when to drop him to make way for another one.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Aisa kuch nahi kiya hai KL Rahul ne jisse aap uske peeche hi padh jaayein (KL Rahul hasn't done a crime that you all are just going behind him). If a player is failing, he will be eventually replaced. How is it right if we can't respect our own player?"

Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were pretty clear in the press conferences that they wanted to back KL Rahul because of his potential. However, the 'vice-captain' tag has been removed from beside his name. This makes the debate over Rahul's position even more interesting.

